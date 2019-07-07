Basking in the success of this summer’s Women’s World Cup in France, Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, said on Friday that he supported expanding the event to 32 teams from 24, possibly as soon as the next World Cup in 2023, and doubling prize money and financial support for the teams that take part.
The World Cup, which started with 12 teams in 1991, expanded to 16 in 1999 and to 24 in 2015. With a further expansion, it could be opened to second-tier teams that narrowly missed out on qualification this year.
Expansion would mean more opportunity for growth of women’s soccer in new markets, but it also carries competitive risks: While the women’s game has been growing deeper, particularly in Europe, it still can throw up an occasional mismatch. One example was the 13-0 victory by the United States over Thailand in this year’s group stage.
Infantino also said he wanted to double national team funding and payments to teams that release players for the Women’s World Cup, a change that would represent another sizable infusion of money into women’s soccer.
The site of the 2023 World Cup has not been determined; a decision was expected early next year.
Infantino also called for a Club World Cup for women, in which top teams from every continent would take part. He also supports a women’s version of the Nations League, a national team event that has been inaugurated recently.