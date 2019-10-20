WASHINGTON — The United Kingdom drew closer last week to exiting the European Union with a deal, and trade talks with China have led to a mild de-escalation. But those hopeful signs were not enough to soothe Federal Reserve officials’ worries about the U.S. economy.
As they head into a quiet period before their next policy meeting on Oct. 29-30, central bankers’ commentary suggests that a rate cut this month ranks somewhere between possible and likely. Officials remain wary as business investment pulls back domestically and economies abroad weaken.
“Global growth estimates continue to be marked down, and global disinflationary pressures cloud the outlook for U.S. inflation,” the Fed’s vice chairman, Richard Clarida, said Friday, speaking from prepared remarks in Boston.
The Fed “will proceed on a meeting-by-meeting basis to assess the economic outlook as well as the risks to the outlook,” he said, and “will act as appropriate to sustain growth, a strong labor market and a return of inflation to our symmetric 2% objective.”
Clarida’s comments did little to temper market expectations for a coming reduction in interest rates: Investors have nearly fully priced in a quarter-point rate cut at the end of the month. That would lower the federal funds rate to a range between 1.5% and 1.75%.
While Clarida made it clear that the economy is now “in a good place” and that the unemployment rate is at a half-century low, threats remain.
The United States’ economic strength has hinged on everyday consumers, whose spending makes up about two-thirds of the economy. But there are early signs that households might be cracking: Retail sales unexpectedly declined in September.
Policymakers have seen a strong job market and climbing wages as positives. But those gains have begun to slow, suggesting that business caution may be spilling over.
“This is a fluid situation — you’ve got a lot of uncertainty,” Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, told reporters Friday.
He remains “agnostic” about whether a cut is needed, he said, and wants to keep the Fed’s options open. “This is a fragile time where this could break either way,” he said.