WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve cut interest rates Wednesday for the third time this year as slowing business investment, ongoing trade tensions and global weakness continued to weigh on the U.S. economy.
But the Fed signaled it may pause and consider incoming data before adjusting borrowing costs again. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that while “there’s plenty of risk left,” some of it has subsided, pointing to the potential for a limited trade deal between the United States and China and a negotiated exit for Britain from the European Union.
“Overall, we see the economy as having been resilient to the winds that have been blowing this year,” he said. The decision to cut rates for a third time was made “to help keep the U.S. economy strong in the face of global developments and to provide some insurance against ongoing risks.”
The Fed’s move to lower rates to a range of 1.5% to 1.75% was not unanimous, and the two officials who voted against both previous cuts dissented once again.
Fed officials cut rates in both July and September, and they have likened their recent moves to taking out insurance. Although the economy is holding up — growth remains near potential, consumers are spending, and the unemployment rate is at a half-century low — central bankers are trying to inoculate the economy against any future slowdown.
While risks to the outlook remain, the Fed hinted Wednesday it is now shifting into a more patient mode. The central bank dropped a key line from its post-meeting statement in which it pledged to “act as appropriate to sustain the expansion,” language it had been using to signal a willingness to lower interest rates.
“The committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook as it assesses the appropriate path of the target range for the federal funds rate,” the Fed’s statement said, explaining that while the Fed expects to hit its inflation and employment goals, “uncertainties about this outlook remain.”
Powell said that while trade tensions have “weighed” on the economy, along with slowing global growth, the Fed expects the economy to expand at a “moderate” rate and that the job market remains “strong.” He said consumer spending remains strong, despite volatility in other sectors.