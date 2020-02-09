BOSTON — Of all the wealthy parents charged in the sprawling college admissions scandal, prosecutors have described Douglas Hodge, retired chief executive of the bond giant Pimco, as one of the most active and prolific people involved.
Most of the parents accused of paying to cheat on college admissions exams and bribing college coaches to designate students as athletic recruits were pushing to get one or perhaps two children into college.
But prosecutors said that Hodge went further, paying bribes to get no fewer than four of his seven children into elite schools and attempting to do so with a fifth child.
On Friday, a federal judge sentenced Hodge, who pleaded guilty to two counts — money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud — to nine months in prison. It was the heaviest punishment of any parent who has been sentenced in the admissions scandal, though it fell considerably short of the two years that prosecutors had recommended.
The judge said that were it not for Hodge’s record of philanthropy and other good works, he would have sentenced him to more than a year in prison.
Twenty parents have pleaded guilty, and now 14 have been sentenced, with punishments for the other parents ranging from no prison time to six months behind bars. Another 15 parents have pleaded not guilty.
Over more than a decade, prosecutors said, Hodge paid $850,000 in bribes — $325,000 to a Georgetown University tennis coach to have his eldest daughter and son admitted to that school as tennis recruits and $525,000 to have another daughter and son admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits in soccer and football with fabricated qualifications.
At least three of Hodge’s children have already graduated from the schools they were admitted to. Prosecutors said that three of Hodge’s children had gained some insight into the scheme when it was happening. Hodge and his lawyers said his children were unaware and not involved.
Hodge’s lawyers presented a different picture of him. One of Hodge’s lawyers, Brien O’Connor, described how Hodge gave away more than $30 million to causes including charter schools in California and an orphanage in Cambodia.