WASHINGTON — The House voted Thursday to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, delivering a long-sought victory to liberals and putting the Democratic Party’s official imprimatur on the so-called Fight for $15, which many Democratic presidential candidates have embraced.
The bill would more than double the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25 an hour — about $15,000 a year for someone working 40 hours a week, or about $10,000 less than the federal poverty level for a family of four. It has not been raised since 2009, the longest time the country has gone without a minimum-wage increase since it was established 1938.
The measure passed largely along party lines, 231-199, with Republicans saying it is a jobs-killer.
El Paso Democrat, U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, voted in support of the legislation, which would increase wages for 151,000 El Paso workers, according to the Economic Policy Institute.
“Increasing the minimum wage is not only good for our workers, it is good for our local economy and businesses,” Escobar said in a statement. “This vote reaffirms my commitment to put money in the pockets of El Paso families so they can spur economic growth that benefits everyone.”
The legislation faces a blockade in the Senate, where Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, said he will not take it up. Only three Republicans voted for it, while six Democrats opposed it. Most represent swing districts.