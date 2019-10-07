Jessica McCormick, who has a heart condition, at home with Koda, her medical alert dog, in Washington, on Sept. 24, 2019. McCormick quit her job to be eligible for Medicaid, which will cover all her medical expenses. A relentless rise in premiums and deductibles is putting employer-based insurance out of reach for many workers, especially those with low incomes. (Samuel Corum/The New York Times)