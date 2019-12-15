A Dallas man who prosecutors said tried to recruit fighters for the Islamic State group through social media, encouraged others to carry out terrorist attacks and lied to federal agents was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison.
The man, Said Azzam Mohamad Rahim, was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in March 2017 while trying to board a flight to Jordan, according to prosecutors.
During his trial in May 2019, prosecutors said Rahim, 42, used a messaging app called Zello to try to recruit the fighters and tell others to kill enemies of the Islamic State.
“Kill and do not consult anyone,” Rahim said on the app in July 2016. “Kill by any means, smash his head on the wall, spit in his face, burn — I mean anything, anything — poison, anything.”
Prosecutors said Rahim praised terrorist attacks, like the June 2016 attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, during which a gunman who claimed allegiance to the Islamic State killed 49 people and wounded 53.
Rahim was convicted by a federal jury in May of one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, one count of attempting to provide material support to the organization and six counts of making false statements to federal authorities — all felonies.
Together, the charges carried a maximum possible sentence of 88 years in prison, prosecutors said. It was not immediately clear Wednesday night why Judge Jane Boyle of the U.S. District Court in Dallas opted for a lesser term.
“Rahim spread the violent message of ISIS online,” John Demers, the assistant attorney general for national security, said in a statement Wednesday, using an alternate name for the Islamic State. “He also attempted to travel to support ISIS and then lied to FBI when questioned about his activities. This sentence is the consequence of his criminal activities and a clear message to others who would consider following in his footsteps: Don’t.”
Rahim’s lawyer, James Whalen, said he intended to appeal the sentence and the conviction.
Whalen said that he did not believe there was any evidence presented at the trial indicating that Rahim’s statements resulted in terrorism.
“While you may have found them offensive, I don’t think it gave rise to material support for a terrorist organization,” Whalen said.