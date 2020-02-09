MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, has taken 13 pledged delegates from Iowa’s maligned caucuses, and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has won 12, The Associated Press said Friday.
The AP had announced Thursday afternoon that it would not declare a winner in Iowa’s first-in-the-nation contest, but the allocation provides new clarity about the accumulation of delegates that are necessary to win the Democratic presidential nomination.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts took eight delegates, former Vice President Joe Biden received six, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota has one, according to the AP.
The AP calculated the distribution of 40 of Iowa’s 41 national convention delegates. It was not immediately clear why the 41st delegate was not allocated, but it may have been withheld because the news service did not declare a winner in the race. That leaves open the possibility that Sanders could tie Buttigieg in pledged delegates.
At the end of the day, to win the democratic nomination, a candidate must secure 1,990 national (sometimes known as “pledged”) delegates.
As of Friday afternoon, Buttigieg — who did well in rural areas of Iowa — is leading Sanders — who had success in urban parts of the state — by two SDEs, 564-562.
For years, the only results the Iowa Democratic Party released were SDEs. But this cycle they also released raw data from the so-called first and final alignments.
The first-alignment numbers essentially amount to a tally of the popular vote. The final alignment is a count of how many caucusgoers supported each viable candidate after what is called “realignment”; in realignment, people supporting a candidate who did not earn at least 15% support in the room were allowed to shift their support to another candidate — or go home.
Based on the results we have at this point, Sanders is winning the first alignment by more than 6,000 votes and seems highly unlikely to relinquish a lead. Speaking at his New Hampshire campaign headquarters Thursday, Sanders cited that lead as effectively an expression of the popular vote in Iowa.
Sanders ended the final alignment in front of Buttigieg by a margin of 2,600 voters.
But Buttigieg has declared himself the Iowa caucus winner multiple times last week.