The U.S. federal budget deficit jumped 26% in the 2019 fiscal year to $984 billon, reaching the highest level in seven years, as the government was forced to borrow more money to pay for President Donald Trump’s tax and spending policies, official figures showed Friday.
The deficit is projected to top $1 trillion in 2020 as a slowdown in global economic growth and festering trade tensions weigh on the U.S. economy. The deficit came in just under the $1 trillion wire last year, but that was largely the result of Trump’s tariffs, which brought in more than $70 billion in revenue.
The fiscal scorecard shows how far the Republican Party, under Trump, has strayed from conservative orthodoxy, which long prioritized less spending and lower deficits. It is also a damning rebuke of Trump, who promised as a presidential candidate to eliminate deficits by cutting spending and expanding the economy.
Instead, he has allowed them to swell under his watch by enacting sweeping tax cuts and increasing government spending.
After years of railing against federal spending while President Barack Obama was in office, Republicans have supported Trump’s bid to reinvest in the military and have largely followed his lead in cutting budget deals with Democrats that have increased overall spending.
The increasing levels of red ink are notable in part because they come at a moment of sustained economic growth, when budget deficits typically fall, not rise. The United States entered its longest expansion on record in July, yet the deficit has continued to balloon.