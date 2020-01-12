Boeing sent Congress more than 100 pages of documents Thursday that included internal communications between company employees mocking the Federal Aviation Administration and bragging about getting the regulator to approve the 737 Max with little new training required for pilots.
The most damaging messages included conversations among Boeing pilots and other employees about software issues and other problems with flight simulators for the Max, a plane later involved in two accidents that killed 346 people and threw the company into chaos. The employees appear to discuss instances in which the company concealed such problems from the FAA during the regulator’s certification of the simulators.
“I still haven’t been forgiven by God for the covering up I did last year,” one of the employees says in messages from 2018, apparently in reference to interactions with the regulator.
“Would you put your family on a Max simulator trained aircraft? I wouldn’t,” one employee said to a colleague in another exchange. “No,” the colleague responded.
The messages and their disparaging tone threaten to further complicate Boeing’s tense relationship with the FAA and other regulators. Both Boeing and the FAA indicated that the messages released Thursday did not raise new safety concerns, but they echo troubling internal communication among Boeing employees that was previously made public.
The Max has been grounded for nearly 10 months, following the two deadly crashes. There is still no indication when the Max might be cleared to fly again.
“These communications contain provocative language, and, in certain instances, raise questions about Boeing’s interactions with the FAA in connection with the simulator qualification process,” the company said in a statement to Congress. “Having carefully reviewed the issue, we are confident that all of Boeing’s Max simulators are functioning effectively.”
“We regret the content of these communications, and apologize to the FAA, Congress, our airline customers and to the flying public for them,” Boeing added.
Boeing said that it notified the FAA about the documents in December and that it had “not found any instances of misrepresentations to the FAA with its simulator qualification activities,” despite the employee’s comment about “covering up” issues with the simulator.
Lynn Lunsford, an FAA spokesman, said that “while the tone and content of some of the language contained in the documents is disappointing,” the messages did not reveal any new safety risks.