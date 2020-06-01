As the owner of a small marketing agency in central Florida, Edith Duran quickly found herself in a difficult spot as the coronavirus pandemic crippled the local businesses she counts as clients. She couldn’t draw her full salary in February, and by March, she was seeking relief on her mortgage.
She was allowed to pause her payments for three months starting in early April, but the company that handles her mortgage made a seemingly impossible request: Pay back the $4,450 in skipped payments on July 1.
“That is a lot of money to come up with all at once when we are struggling to get things aligned and get our lives back in order,” said Duran, who owes about $163,000 on her four-bedroom ranch in DeLeon Springs, Florida.
With unemployment soaring, millions of borrowers have flooded mortgage firms with requests to hit the pause button on their loans. Federal officials have made it possible for borrowers with government-backed mortgages to suspend their payments for up to a year without immediately paying it back.
But about 30% of homeowners with mortgages are like Duran. Their loans are owned by banks or private investors and are not governed by the same rules.
“The main problem right now is mass confusion,” said Diane Thompson, a lawyer at the National Consumer Law Center. “Borrowers are getting forbearances, but maybe for not as long as they would like, and it isn’t really clear what will happen on the back end when they need to start repaying their mortgages.”
Many borrowers have at least been able to get a forbearance for three months, according to housing counselors across the country. But what happens after that — and the type of longer-term relief offered to borrowers — will be determined by what kind of loan they have and who owns it.
Borrowers “are safe right now, but this is just the Band-Aid effect,” said Katherine Peoples, founder and executive director of HPP Cares, a nonprofit consumer credit and housing counseling agency. “This is the calm before the storm.”
Nearly 70% of homeowners with mortgages have loans somehow supported by the federal government. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, two government-sponsored entities, buy many loans from lenders and package them into investments that are akin to government bonds. Other borrowers who often put less money down have their loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration. Because of the government’s involvement in those loans, regulators have laid out options available to borrowers who must skip payments, and in almost all cases they can push back what they owe until the home is sold or refinanced or when the loan term is up.
The situation is often murkier for borrowers, like Carla Knight of Queens, New York, whose loans are held by private investors.
Until recently, Knight, 50, worked as a paraprofessional caring for mentally challenged children while they rode on a school bus that now sits idle. Her paycheck was reduced before she was laid off completely on May 4.
After her pay cut, Knight called her mortgage servicer, Mr. Cooper, which said it would provide a three-month forbearance on her $198,000 loan with a lump-sum payment due when she restarted payments.
She called again after she was laid off, and the servicer extended her forbearance to six months — but she’d still owe a lump-sum payment. Come September, Knight said, she would owe roughly $13,500. If she isn’t allowed to push that back, her only alternative is to pursue a loan modification, which could, for example, allow her to extend the length of her mortgage. But that’s a more complicated process and often requires an application.
The uncertainty is unsettling. Knight, who lives with her 13-year-old twins and granddaughter in a four-bedroom home, said she had asked the company if the payments could be tacked on to the end of her mortgage. “But they keep telling me they have modifications,” she said.
Borrowers with federally backed mortgages have more consistent terms. Those who can afford to restart paying should be presented with different ways to make up the skipped payments. They’ll be able to do it over time — say, six or nine months — while making their regular payments, or settle up when the loan term is up.
Even so, there has been confusion: A housing regulator had to release a statement in late April to make it clear that no lump-sum payment was required at the end of a borrower’s forbearance period. Some housing advocates say confusion has lingered, with homeowners whose mortgages are backed by the government still being told that they’d have to make lump-sum payments when they resumed their loans.
Whether a mortgage is backed by the government or another entity, the situation becomes more complicated for homeowners who still can’t afford their payments after the forbearance period. A more formal evaluation is necessary to modify their loan, which might, for example, extend the overall term to help them lower their payments. But if they have a private loan, a lot will depend on the terms with the private investor.
Duran, 44, is still waiting for the unemployment benefits she applied for the second week of April, but she is keeping a positive attitude. She’s also waiting to see if she’ll receive any assistance through federal relief programs for small-business owners.
In the meantime, she’s working with a financial counselor at GreenPath Financial Wellness, a nonprofit financial counselor in Farmington Hills, Michigan, that has helped her trim her budget and inspired her to come up with new ways to increase her business revenue, like creating online marketing courses. The organization has also helped her consider strategies for dealing with her mortgage servicer, Select Portfolio Servicing.
“This is my house,” she said. “It is really important that I don’t fall behind.”
