The Daughters of the American Revolution’s El Paso chapter refurbished the historical marker in the Sunset Heights neighborhood on Oct. 17. The marker briefly explains the history and significance of the neighborhood, “one of the first planned residential subdivisions in the country.” The marker, which is in Mundy Park, explains how the neighborhood was named in a newspaper contest and includes a number of homes designed by famed Southwest architect Henry Trost, including his own residence. The chapter worked with the El Paso Community Foundation to restore the marker using guidance from the Texas Historical Commission. It is the second marker the chapter has restored so far.
