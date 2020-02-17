Tax season is here and so are the scammers.
Con artists are using the Social Security numbers of unsuspecting Americans to file phony tax returns and steal their refunds. Be on the lookout for this and other tax season scams.
How the scam works
You file your taxes as normal and expect a refund from the IRS. Instead, you get a written IRS notice saying that more than one tax return was filed using your Social Security number.
What happened? Scammers got ahold of your personal information, such as your Social Security number, address and birth date. They filed your return early and received your refund before you even got around to filing. Tax ID theft is a particularly sneaky con because victims typically don’t realize they’ve been targeted until they try to file their taxes for real.
Scammers steal your tax information in several ways. You may have fallen for a phishing scam at an earlier time, used a corrupt tax preparation service or had your information exposed in a hack or data breach. Sometimes tax scammers file in the name of a deceased person or steal children’s identities to claim them as dependents.
How to avoid tax ID theft scams
File early: The best way to avoid tax identity theft is to file your taxes as early as possible, before a scammer has the chance to use your information.
Watch out for red flags: If you receive a written notice from the IRS about a duplicate return, wages you’ve received from somewhere you never worked, collection actions against you for a year you did not file a return or any other notice that does not seem to apply to you contact the IRS immediately.
Protect your Social Security number: Don’t give out your SSN unless there’s a good reason, and you’re sure who you are giving it to.
Research your tax preparer: Make sure your tax preparer is trustworthy before handing over your personal information.
If you are a victim of ID theft, consider getting an Identity Protection PIN, also known as an IP PIN. This is a six-digit number that confirms your identity, in addition to your Social Security number. Once you apply, you must provide the IP Pin each year when you file your federal tax returns. Visit IRS.gov for more information.
Also remember the IRS does not:
• Demand immediate payment using a specific payment method such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer.
• Demand payment without providing the opportunity for you to ask questions or appeal what you owe.
• Request immediate payment be made to anyone other than the U.S. Treasury.
• Make threats of arrest or revocation of licenses as a method to bully a taxpayer.
Contact the IRS immediately if you have any suspicions that a return has been filed in your name or any other tax-related scam.
The BBB’s Scam Tracker, which provides information on scams and tips to protect yourself and your business, is available for free at BBB.org.
Marybeth Stevens has been the president of BBB Paso del Norte since December 2016. She is a graduate of Leadership Texas 2015.