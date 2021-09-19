For women who have to make the life-or-death decision to leave an abusive situation, there’s often not enough time to collect everyday necessities.
When they arrive at the YWCA’s Transitional Living Center, these women have taken the first steps to a better life.
Now, the center is trying to make that arrival even more welcoming with the opening of a special boutique, which was built in part by the center’s own residents who received training in construction.
The closet was completely revamped after a donation from El Pasoan Dede Rogers. The closet is now a bright, welcoming place where arrivals and residents can choose new clothes, shoes and other donations.
Sylvia Acosta, CEO of the YWCA El Paso del Norte Region, said the closet used to be a gloomy place.
“They only leave with things they have with them – no new clothes or a lot of things they’d normally have,” Acosta said. “They need new clothes, bed linens, children need diapers and clothing. They’d go into our donation room, and that room for me tells a very important story.”
The closet was rebuilt through a partnership with the YWCA, Workforce Solutions Borderplex and SHEBuilds, a nonprofit that trains women in fields not usually occupied by women.
SHEBuilds participants learn skills in the construction industry, including wall building, painting, basic wiring, carpet installation and more.
Claudia Yvetta Parra, a resident at the Transitional Living Center and participant in SHEBuilds, said the program was a good experience.
“We weren’t discriminated; if anything, there was so much help,” Parra said. “I learned the electrical part – how to install wall plugs. It’s the usual teachings, where even dads nowadays will be like, ‘That’s a man’s job.’ I learned how to rebuild a whole wall, how to put carpet in.”
Parra also helped rebuild the center’s closet.
“I was able to see the before and after, and I think it’s amazing,” Parra said.
The SHEBuilds program is in several other cities across the United States, including New York, Oklahoma City and San Francisco, said Roger De Moor, executive director of Rebuilding Together El Paso, which operates the program.
“SHEBuild’s intention is to involve women in home repair and construction – give them skills to do and help them take care of repairs in their own home and their friends’ homes and develop skills to participate in the workforce,” De Moor said.
The SHEBuilds program in El Paso kicked off last year with help from the Junior League of El Paso.
De Moor said SHEBuilds in El Paso has trained about 15 to 20 women so far, including other residents of the YWCA’s Transitional Living Center. Training sessions are financed through a partnership of Workforce Solutions Borderplex and SHEBuilds. The program also works with Job Corps on skills training.
“The core of the program is in effect the training we do,” De Moor said.
Acosta said the Transitional Living Center had stopped taking in new residents to the dorm-like facility during the height of the pandemic in 2020, but has since resumed.
“After we started letting them in, we saw an increase in the number of single women, not with children,” Acosta said. “We’re very curious about that, not because we think there are not as many families, but because families were, during COVID, in the home constantly with their abuser. It was much harder for them to leave their abuser with children. That’s when we felt like we got a lot of single women.”
The Transitional Living Center is also taking donations, but those interested are asked to first call (915) 519-0000 to coordinate dropoff. For more information on the SHEBuilds program and Rebuilding Together, go online to RebuildingTogetherElPaso.org.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.