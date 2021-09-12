From left: YWCA El Paso del Norte Region board member Michele Miller; Sylvia Acosta, the nonprofit’s CEO; El Pasoan Dede Rogers; Roger DeMoore, executive director of Rebuilding Together; and Sierra Ulibarri, director of the YWCA Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center, cut the ribbon Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the new Dede Rogers WISH Boutique. WISH stands for Women Inspiring Strength and Hope, and the boutique serves as the facility’s donation closet. The project was supported by Rogers’ donation to the YWCA and SHEBuilds, a project of Rebuilding Together, which hires women and provides them training in non-traditional fields such as construction. The Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center provides housing and services to homeless women and children in El Paso.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Flix Brewhouse in El Paso set to reopen
- Deck park dreams
- Food bank needs volunteers as National Guard, others pull out; ‘We’re in trouble,’ CEO says
- After fierce debate, council overrides Leeser’s veto
- Commercial real estate company expands into El Paso
- Celebrate end of summer at Viva Ascarate!
- Whispers
- Mixed feelings in El Paso about looser Texas gun limits
- UTEP opens tech center in South El Paso
- UTEP launches Banking Academy
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- Tech startup in talks to buy Las Cruces Tower
- Coronavirus Q&A: Nico Tejeda, The Hospitals of Providence
- Races emerge for City Council as Pickett announces
- County to consider helping El Pasoans Fighting Hunger
- Event to show appreciation to Downtown employees
- Flix Brewhouse in El Paso to reopen
- YWCA opens Dede Rogers WISH Boutique
- Ceremony honors 1st responders lost in years since Sept. 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.