YWCA

Michele Miller, CEO Sylvia Acosta Dede Rogers,Roger aaDe Moore Executive Director Of Rebuilding Together, YWCA Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center director Sierra Ulibarri

 Photo by Cosima Rangel

From left: YWCA El Paso del Norte Region board member Michele Miller; Sylvia Acosta, the nonprofit’s CEO; El Pasoan Dede Rogers; Roger DeMoore, executive director of Rebuilding Together; and Sierra Ulibarri, director of the YWCA Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center, cut the ribbon Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the new Dede Rogers WISH Boutique. WISH stands for Women Inspiring Strength and Hope, and the boutique serves as the facility’s donation closet. The project was supported by Rogers’ donation to the YWCA and SHEBuilds, a project of Rebuilding Together, which hires women and provides them training in non-traditional fields such as construction. The Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center provides housing and services to homeless women and children in El Paso.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.