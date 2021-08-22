The YWCA Paso del Norte Region has started the long-awaited renovation of its aging Shirley Leavell Branch on the Eastside.
The nonprofit’s chief executive, Sylvia Acosta, was joined by El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and city Reps. Cassandra Hernandez and Peter Svarzbein at the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning.
The $5 million project is supported by a gift from billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott and $1.47 million in federal funds through the Community Development Block Grant program.
“We are thrilled to break ground on the improved YWCA Shirley Leavell Branch,” Acosta said in a statement. “This has been a place of community gathering and of health and wellness. It has been a place where hundreds of El Paso’s children took their first steps, read their first books and wrote their first letters. With these improvements, it will continue serving the El Paso community for generations!”
The Shirley Leavell Branch was built in 1981 and needs its roof replaced and air conditioning system upgraded, as well as updates to the gym and pool areas, locker rooms, Early Learning Academy and kitchen.
The YWCA expects the renovations to finish and branch to reopen in March 2022.
