In front of presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s home in the historic Sunset Heights neighborhood last Wednesday, his daughter and a friend set up a lemonade stand.
Molly O’Rourke, 10, and Kennedi Tovar, 11, sold popcorn and lemonade to passerby – no longer a criminal enterprise in Texas.
Last week, Gov. Greg Abbot signed a bill that allows minors to set up unlicensed lemonade stands on private property without having to worry about being shut down by local authorities.
The bill was passed after Texas police shut down a lemonade stand run by two elementary school students in 2015 because it was operated without a permit.
The budding El Paso entrepreneurs said they didn’t know about the legislation. “We’re just doing it to have some fun,” O’Rourke said.