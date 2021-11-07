El Paso Electric chief executive Kelly Tomblin was the keynote speaker at the United Way Young Leaders Society of El Paso’s fifth annual Engage Summit. The event, sponsored by WestStar, brought together more than 200 young professionals and community leaders Oct. 28 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Downtown El Paso. Speakers and panelists explored the themes of integrity, initiative and social responsibility in a world changed by the pandemic and events of 2020.
