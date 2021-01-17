The El Paso region’s employment agency has released this year’s “Hot Jobs” report, which identifies the most in-demand careers in the borderland.
It’s the second year that Workforce Solutions Borderplex has released the report, which includes job growth trends and hourly wage information.
What makes the jobs hot? 10% or more growth over 10 years, 20 or more current job openings and an hourly wage of at least $12.51.
The full report is online at BorderplexJobs.com.
