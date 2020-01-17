Joyce Wilson, former El Paso city manager and chief executive of Workforce Solutions Borderplex, is retiring after more than five years at the helm of the agency, which helps people find jobs and employers hire workers.
On Thursday, Workforce Borderplex announced that native El Pasoan Leila Melendez will succeed Wilson, who plans to retire in March. Melendez has worked at the agency for five years and is currently its chief operating officer.
“We are extremely proud to promote Leila to CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex,” Grace Muñoz, Workforce Borderplex board chair, said in a news release. “Our search for a new CEO was extensive and I appreciate the commitment of our search committee to maintain a thoughtful and comprehensive selection process.”
Wilson was the city of El Paso’s first city manager, a position she held for 10 years, before becoming CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex, the state’s privatized employment and training agency for the region.
Over its past fiscal year, the agency helped 19,522 people find jobs, 4,054 businesses find talent and 2,109 veterans and transitioning soldiers transition to civilian life, according to its 2019 annual report.