A drone photo shows Eastlake Marketplace, a 200,000-square-foot retail center being built by River Oaks Properties at Eastlake Boulevard and Interstate 10. It will include a 12-screen Cinemark Theater. Construction is expected to finish by the end of the year with stores opening in March 2021. River Oaks is also completing construction on eight strip centers in Far East El Paso. And work continues on what will be El Paso’s largest Albertsons grocery store at the intersection of Zaragoza and Pebble Hills.
