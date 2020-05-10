Eastlake Drive

Eastlake Marketplace

 Jorge Salgado

A drone photo shows Eastlake Marketplace, a 200,000-square-foot retail center being built by River Oaks Properties at Eastlake Boulevard and Interstate 10. It will include a 12-screen Cinemark Theater. Construction is expected to finish by the end of the year with stores opening in March 2021. River Oaks is also completing construction on eight strip centers in Far East El Paso. And work continues on what will be El Paso’s largest Albertsons grocery store at the intersection of Zaragoza and Pebble Hills.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.