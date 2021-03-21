The wind was not the only thing moving dirt around in El Paso last week.
If you’ve driven down North Mesa recently and weren’t too distracted by the roadwork and high winds, you may have noticed that construction has started on the next phase of the Montecillo smart-growth neighborhood.
The newest addition, the Montecillo town center, is situated right below Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and will feature mixed-use buildings clustered around a plaza, with 188 apartment units, about 18,000 square feet of retail space and parking garages.
David Bogas, director of development for EPT Land Communities, said the project is slated for completion in May or June of 2022.
“It’s been a long time coming, but we’re here now and doing the best to deliver the next product to the citizens of El Paso and people who want to live in Montecillo,” Bogas said.
Bogas declined to share a price tag on the project but said the cost has been impacted by sky-high lumber prices and other price increases caused by the pandemic.
“We’ve been hit, as every developer has in this city, by COVID, but we’ve also had weather anomalies, freezes and all kinds of problems,” Bogas said.
He added that while developers do work to keep costs down, they won’t reduce the quality of the project.
The development near Alamo is the latest project in the Montecillo smart-growth community that began about a decade ago and includes hundreds of homes, apartments and retail space.
It was the first development to follow the city’s Smart Code – a type of development that wasn’t unusual in some other cities but had never been attempted in El Paso.
Smart growth is aimed at reducing sprawl and generally involves development that is vertical, packing more into a smaller space, and designs where schools, shopping and public transportation are within walking distance of homes and apartments.
Many developers questioned whether it would work in El Paso. But at the urging of the city, including then city Rep. Beto O’Rourke and other progressives on City Council, EPT Land Communities agreed to give it a try.
Once built, the developer said, the project would be worth more than $750 million, and City Council voted to support the project with tax rebates.
Today, there are four housing developments within Montecillo – Santi Dwellings, The View, TRE work/live condominiums and The Venue. Bogas said there are about 550 units in various stages of development that are slated for completion in the next couple of years.
The Montecillo development also continues to attract new businesses to the city, including Boston’s Pizza, a chain with more than 40 locations in the U.S. and Canada, which opened its first El Paso restaurant last year.
No businesses have been announced for the new development below Alamo Drafthouse.
“We get contacted very regularly with potential businesses,” Bogas said. “We believe we owe it to our residents and to the city to be selective in the kinds of businesses we bring into Montecillo.”
Work also continues on a resort, featuring a lazy river and water park, near Topgolf.
Bogas said there are about 175 acres in the Montecillo development that have not been developed, and plans are in the works.
That includes the hilly land behind the Alamo Drafthouse, which skirts the King’s Hill apartment complex that overlooks Mesa and the southwestern views of the borderland.
“We have pushed ourselves extremely hard to stay ahead of the curve,” Bogas said. “It gets tough sometimes, but it’s what we’re trying to do.”
Bogas said developing under a smart-growth code has had its challenges but has been a learning process for land developers and residents.
“As we’ve progressed, we’ve built quite a bit. We’re becoming efficient and comfortable with what El Paso wants and what our existing and new residents want,” Bogas said.
He added that EPT Land Communities regularly polls residents to see what is or isn’t working, and said that data helps shape what gets developed moving forward.
Montecillo has worked with the Texas Department of Transportation and El Paso Water to complete projects, and Bogas said everyone has been patient as El Paso undergoes growth and change.
“We all have to get along in this giant sandbox, and respect each other and what we’re trying to do,” Bogas said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
