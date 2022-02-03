Construction has officially started on the El Paso Police Department’s $39 million regional command center in Far East El Paso.
The city of El Paso held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the project, which is funded by the $413 million public safety bond initiative approved by voters in 2019. The 41,200-square-foot facility is near the intersection of Pebble Hills and Tim Foster and includes administrative offices, a fitness area, public lobby and community room.
About $220 million from the bond was set aside for the Police Department and $191 million for the Fire Department and will finance a new police headquarters, the renovation of four regional command centers and a new combined police-fire training academy, as well as vehicles and equipment. The bond was approved by 59% of El Paso voters.
