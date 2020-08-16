Three women from the region who have been recently promoted to new leadership positions at The Hospitals of Providence say El Paso’s health care economy is changing due to the pandemic and the city’s continued expansion.
Lydia Alkire, chief nursing officer at The Hospitals of Providence East Campus, said the growth in El Paso means the hospital system is providing more services to the outlying counties, including rural communities.
“As we continue to see development in technology, I think we’ll see changes in the way we manage patients,” Alkire said. “One of the biggest changes is in outpatient services. Now, it’s something you come in for and then go home.”
Alkire started her career as a critical care nurse at Sierra and has worked in the Tenet Healthcare hospital system for more than nine years, she said.
“It’s been a bit of a roller coaster ride. It’s so challenging to come into a new facility and try to meet people without seeing their faces,” Alkire said. “I have had the opportunity of meeting a lot of very phenomenal caregivers, physicians, who have been extremely resilient in managing.”
Jessica Morgan, the chief financial officer at The Hospitals of Providence East, said El Paso’s health care economy is in transition with COVID-19 and everything the pandemic has brought.
“The rules are changing day to day; you don’t know what to expect,” Morgan said. “You’re hoping for the best and trying to meet those expectations. We need to learn the new normal, that COVID will always be here, and I think it’s here to stay. How to manage trends is the key goal now.”
Morgan started her position at the hospital in Far East El Paso in April and has been with The Hospitals of Providence for 11 years, she said. She began her career in the health care system as an accountant and worked her way up with the guidance of mentoring from Victoria Gonzalez, group chief financial officer for The Hospitals of Providence.
“There’s more to being the CFO than just knowing the finances,” Morgan said. “You need to know the business, key players, how everything moves and correlates.”
Gonzalez was promoted to group CFO in April and has been with the hospital network for 25 years.
“The group role is a little different,” Gonzalez said. “I joke a bit about how I couldn’t have picked a better time. Although we don’t want this pandemic anywhere, it also felt good for me to come back and contribute and help the community figure out what options were available.”
She said when she started in 1995, there were only two hospitals in the network, and the hub of El Paso’s health care scene was at the Sierra hospital in Central and near Downtown. Now, Gonzalez said, there are more access points for things like imaging and microhospitals in critical parts of the city.
Gonzalez, a lifelong El Pasoan and graduate of Andress High School, said she remembers Northeast residents having to drive 30 to 45 minutes to reach health care facilities in the center of town.
“Being able to access care closer to home and have that service available to our community has been phenomenal, and I’m glad to be part of that,” Gonzalez said.
All three leaders say their experiences working in the health care system have been enriched by mentoring.
In an emailed statement, Nicolas Tejeda, group CEO for The Hospitals of Providence, said the three leaders have a strong understanding of El Paso’s patient needs because they are from the region.
“We feel it is critical to develop our team and create a path of opportunity where they can continue to grow their career here in El Paso,” Tejeda said. “Of course, we are extraordinarily proud to have so many women serving in leadership roles and establishing themselves as the future of healthcare for our community.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
