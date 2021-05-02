The COVID-19 recession’s impact has been greater on women in El Paso and across the country, and the answer for why is far from simple.
From March 2020 to March 2021, there were 116,541 unemployment claimants, with 49% of those being women, according to Workforce Solutions Borderplex. Those who work in the service industry have been especially impacted.
“It’s a very unique dynamic – very unlike any recession that we’ve seen in the last two decades or so,” said Alma Aranda, workforce development director for Workforce Solutions Borderplex. “You can go to any shopping center and you’ll see there’s empty spaces of businesses that weren’t able to make it, and right next door you have a business with a help wanted sign. There’s definitely that shift going on.”
About 25% of women who filed for unemployment from March 2020 to March 2021 were 50 or over, and the top industries impacted were sales and related, food prep and service and personal care and services, according to Workforce Solutions Borderplex.
There was a total of 8,737 unemployment claimants in the El Paso region in March.
The No. 1 barrier women face to reentering the workforce is access to child care, said Bianca Cervantes, communications director at Workforce Solutions. And when schools were closed due to the pandemic, many parents had to stay home with their kids as they navigated virtual classes. Those responsibilities were often shouldered by mothers, and Cervantes said they are concerned many will find it difficult to reenter the workforce and some may drop out altogether.
Workforce Solutions, she said, has a committee that is digging into the data to determine how women have been impacted by the pandemic and what barriers they face reentering the workforce.
Virtual schooling is just one factor keeping the unemployed from returning to work even as businesses, especially in the restaurant and other service industries, say they face a labor shortage.
Although the unemployment rate remains elevated, nationwide some businesses report a labor shortage. At numerous establishments around El Paso, wait times are longer and “Now Hiring” signs have appeared in many windows.
Aranda said hiring challenges in the region are in part being fueled by COVID-19 concerns, flexibility and pay.
Even though the pace of COVID vaccination has accelerated and more places are opening up, there are still some who worry about the risks of going out and working, or sending their children to school.
“Child care is really becoming a huge issue. Women share a big portion of the responsibility of the share of caring for children,” Aranda said. “I know most of our ISDs in the region are open but some parents are still afraid to send their kids back to school.
“COVID is still a factor and we haven’t reached herd immunity necessarily yet. There’s a lot of data indicating that this labor shift is going to be really big.”
Pay at many restaurants and other service establishments remains low, and some workers are are getting paid more in unemployment benefits than they were at their job.
“It’s not because they don’t want to work and take advantage of the UI benefits. But when you compile all of these concerns, I think they’re all contributing factors,” Aranda said.
The $300 additional federal unemployment benefits are slated to end in September, and Aranda said she expects a bigger rush for training and educational services as more of the workforce comes back online.
“It could possibly shift to an employers’ market, where they have an abundance of people to choose from because everyone’s looking for work. Prior to pandemic it was a job seeker’s market,” Aranda said.
Workforce Solutions Borderplex offers training and funding for training, Aranda said, and also offers resources for small businesses that need to integrate more technology into their operations.
Aranda added it’s a good time to take advantage of the training offerings before a possible rush in September.
“If you’re at that point where you don’t want to go back to work, look at some of the trainings we have,” Aranda said. “Educational attainment for people who are unemployed, we have training funds for them and free training platforms we’re providing as well.”
