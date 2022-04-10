Make-A-Wish North Texas held its fourth “Wish Night” fundraiser April 2 at El Paso Country Club to raise funds for the foundation.
This year’s event was held in memory of Yolanda Arriola, a longtime educator and supporter of Make-A-Wish, which grants wishes to children who have life-threatening illnesses. Arriola died of a heart attack in 2020.
Nearly 400 people attended the fundraiser, which raised $210,500. It featured dinner, inspiring wish stories, music and a live auction. Make-A-Wish North Texas was founded in 1982 and serves communities in 161 Texas counties, including El Paso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.