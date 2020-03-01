In the race for El Paso County sheriff, incumbent Richard Wiles has 12 years in office and is seeking a fourth term. He faces three challengers in Tuesday’s Democratic primary who say it’s time for a change.
They are Carlos Carrillo, chief of the Canutillo Independent School District Police Department, El Paso Police Sgt. Ron Martin, and Raul Mendiola, an Ysleta ISD security guard with more than 33 years in law enforcement.
It’s a low-budget race in which no one has raised or spent much, and the incumbent leads with $22,660 raised this year, $33,727 spent and $26,531 on-hand going back to last year.
Wiles, 58, was El Paso’s police chief for four years before being elected sheriff in 2008. This year, for the first time, he’s been endorsed by the El Paso Sheriff’s Officers Association.
His other endorsements include the El Paso Association of Firefighters, Greater El Paso Association of Realtors, the Central Labor Union, AFSME and the Westside Democrats.
Wiles claims to have saved the Sheriff’s Office $35 million since taking office by economizing, which includes moving jail detention officers to 12-hour shifts and an 84-hour, two-week pay period.
“The officers love those 12-hour shifts now because they get a three day weekend every other week,” Wiles said.
He said he’s also improved the level of mental health care for jail inmates significantly and set up a crisis intervention team with a mental health professional to respond to certain types of 911 calls – instead of sending deputies.
“The purpose is to try to divert the person from the detention center if they can on minor disturbance calls because jails aren’t good places to house the mentally ill,” he said. “We’ve done a really good job of keeping the numbers down by working people at the courthouse to use personal recognizance bonds for low-level, minor offenses.”
In its latest review by the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies three months ago, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office came away with no deficiencies, Wiles said.
“It was the first time they ever examined an agency and had zero deficiencies across the board,” Wiles said.
Wiles also says that since he became sheriff, El Paso County has seen a 71% decrease in crimes reported to the FBI – homicides, assaults, sexual assaults, robberies and burglaries.
The sheriff’s most outspoken opponent is Carrillo, who’s 52 and has headed the Canutillo ISD Police Department since he set it up in 2016. He was the district’s safety and security coordinator for two years before that.
“We saw that the resources were very limited with the El Paso Police Department as well as the Sheriff’s Office, and we had to take care of our own interests,” Carrillo said, referring to the school district. “I’ve had to learn how to do everything from the ground up and nothing was given to me.”
He has a lot to say about Wiles and the department, but he’s raised and spent less than $12,000 to get his message out, according to his campaign finance statements.
“I’m not taking funds from any large organizations, from PACs or from anybody else,” he said. “What I’m doing is I’m going to serve my community the way it should be served, and I’m financing most of it myself and with the help of smaller contributions.”
He accuses Wiles and the department of unethical conduct across the board, failing to accurately report crimes for compilation by the FBI and of lying when he says crime in unincorporated areas of the county has dropped 71% since 2008.
“I’m going to bring trust, integrity and pride back into the sheriff’s office and bring honesty back into that office,” he said, charging that Wiles has actually presided over a crime wave in the county.
Wiles, in response, said the Sheriff’s Office couldn’t falsify that data because it does not handle the statistical reporting to the FBI.
“The El Paso Police Department’s Fusion Center does it, and we do not,” Wiles said. “They’re the ones that compile the Uniform Crime Report statistics.
“If he’s got evidence, he should go to the FBI and report it because falsifying that information is a crime.”
The candidate many thought would give Wiles a run for his money is El Paso Police Sgt. Ron Martin, 52, the former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officers Association.
Defeating a popular incumbent in a countywide race usually takes a strong, well-financed campaign with lots of on-air ads, mailers and yard signs.
But Martin has only raised $13,602 and spent $7,078 on his race, according to his campaign finance reports.
“I’m making many interviews, many meetings and a couple of the forums,” he said. “But in the forums, you know, the only problem is it seems like the majority of the time, their minds are already made up.
“A lot of people have told me they’ll be more than happy to help me, but they don’t want him to know they helped, so they can’t really give.”
The same goes for deputies who would like to donate to his campaign, but can’t risk upsetting the sheriff, he said.
Contrary to what Wiles says about deputies and detention guards being happy about the new shift arrangements, Martin said they’re anything but happy.
“A lot of them have called me to say they’re just tired of having low morale and being overworked and not getting assistance from the command staff to do their jobs,” he said.
In addition, Martin said, the 852-officer department is seriously understaffed, and even though the Sheriff’s Office only patrols outside the incorporated areas of the county, wait times for a deputy to respond to a 911 call are too long.
“Out here in the rural areas, you’re lucky if you have two deputies working at any given time, so their response time is terrible. You shouldn’t have to wait 30 minutes, 45 minutes or an hour after dialing 911.”
He concedes that improving response times would require significantly more deputies and detention officers.
As it is, he said, federal authorities along with the city and other law enforcement agencies all rely on the county’s detention facilities to hold their prisoners, but the county isn’t charging them enough to cover the costs, Martin said.
“The fee’s not high enough, and you need to increase it so you can hire more detention officers and deputies,” Martin said.
He’s also critical of what he considers the overuse of personal recognizance bonds and contends that the sheriff should be raising the issue, even though it’s the purview of the district attorney’s office and the courts.
Raul Mendiola, 69, has raised the least to finance his campaign, $2,241, and has spent $4,764 by lending his campaign $3,400.
Now an unarmed school security guard with Ysleta ISD, he has a long and varied career as a deputy sheriff, San Antonio Park Police officer and an unpaid reserve deputy who augmented his income by selling coffee machines.
He sees value in having a large reserve deputy force made up of retired law enforcement officers to back up conventional law enforcement in El Paso County.
As an unpaid, volunteer reserve officer with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department, Mendiola said he reached the rank of lieutenant and became the patrol division commander in charge of five patrol companies and 250 officers.
Then, after 12 years with the San Antonio Park Police, Mendiola said he moved to El Paso at 56 and spent seven and a half years with the city police department.
At Ysleta school district, he said he became interested in running for sheriff after hearing people who live outside of the city complain about the shortage of deputies around Tornillo and Anthony.
“They hardly ever see anybody out there,” Mendiola said.
So he wants to establish a force of as many as 500 volunteer reserve deputies made up of retired officers and off-duty officers from other agencies to serve the areas outside El Paso – at no cost to the county.
But, he conceded, the department would need many more patrol cars, and he would propose buying 200 to 300.
