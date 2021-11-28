Along the highest ridge of the Franklin Mountains is a tower network that supports federal, state and local government communications – including national security and emergency broadcast messages – yet it has not been maintained for more than three years because repairs to the Wyler Aerial Tramway remain unfunded.
The tramway, which closed in September of 2018 because of safety issues, was the only way to transport equipment to the two communication towers erected at Ranger Peak, the highest point of the Franklin Mountains at 5,600 feet above sea level.
“We have not made any upgrades or updates or worked on those towers at all. Usually, we are doing maintenance, especially with as many carriers as we have on there,” said Robert Pizorno, the regional government affairs manager for Crown Castle, which owns those communication towers. “Our concern is if something goes out and we have to get there and do a fix right away, we don’t have that ability,” he said.
On this mountain crest – currently accessible primarily through a 2,000-foot climb through a trail of cacti, desert and rock – sit towers that provide communication infrastructure for 18 entities, including five federal government agencies, one Texas agency, the city of El Paso, six broadcast companies and a university, according to a document created by Crown Castle to educate lawmakers who were considering the tramway’s appropriations request during the Texas Legislature’s third special session.
The amendment to fund the tramway repairs was drafted and submitted for consideration on the House floor but was subsequently removed from consideration, which ended the chances of securing money for the tramway during that session.
“Regardless of the outcome, there is still an incredible need to secure funding for the tramway,” read a statement issued Nov. 18 from Forma Public Affairs, Crown Castle’s registered lobbyist.
At the request of lawmakers who cited national security concerns, El Paso Inc. is not publishing the names of the federal and state agencies that have communication capabilities in the Franklin Mountain towers.
“There are many concerns with disrupted communications that affect key agencies in the United States,” Pizorno said.
Crown Castle, which owns more than 40,000 cell towers in the United States, provides communication infrastructure for data, technology and wireless service used by consumers, communities and governments. The company employs about 5,000 people in nearly 100 of the nation’s largest markets.
Texas State Rep. Lina Ortega, whose District 77 includes the towers on Ranger Peak, helped secure $10 million of the estimated $35 million needed to repair and upgrade the tramway. Ortega said she was hesitant to discuss specifics about the role of the towers in law enforcement communication, but acknowledged that their critical role extended beyond radio and television broadcasts and consumer wireless service.
“Those communication towers are used by anyone in this border region that needs that type of tower for various reasons, including media broadcasting, as well as a security communication component,” she said. “We are talking about border security.
“Those towers are used on behalf of law enforcement. It is law enforcement – federal, state and local levels – it is at all levels. You don’t want to have a problem with it.”
When asked if the lack of access to the towers was a threat to homeland security, state Rep. James White, chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety, said: “Yes, to the extent that we can’t get to the towers and can’t do the appropriate maintenance, yes absolutely.”
White was the author of the unsuccessful amendment to fully fund the Wyler tramway project during the last special session.
“I am very concerned with a situation where we could have investigations compromised, and we can have them compromised by foreign actors,” he said
The El Paso Police Department’s 911 communications infrastructure is also supported by equipment on the Franklin Mountains, said Laura Cruz-Acosta, a spokesperson for the city of El Paso.
“Our emergency services (police, fire, etc.) do utilize the communication towers but only as a complementary to our main radio system,” she said in an email. “Our emergency services use the P25 radio system,” which is two-way radio technology that incorporates wireless digital technology for both voice and data transfer.
“Regarding the maintenance of the towers, the city does not maintain the actual towers,” Cruz-Acosta said. “However, all preventive maintenance to city equipment in the leasing space was done this year in July and October.”
Originally built by Karl O. Wyler and KTSM-TV in 1961 to help with the installation of the original transmitter tower, the tramway was opened to the public until 1986. The tramway’s owner, Tri-State Media Company, ended the park’s public operations because of new liability issues.
At that point, the tramway was owned by the El Paso Community Foundation, which in 1999 donated the tramway and 170 acres of adjacent property to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. It renovated the tramway and again made it available to the public from 2001 to 2018.
Crown Castle entered into the Wyler Aerial Tramway arrangement in 2007, signing an agreement with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department to operate two towers on Ranger Peak. The only way to access the towers was the tramway, which was functional at that time.
In 2018, the tramway was closed after engineers concluded it had surpassed its life expectancy and needed a major overhaul.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Spokesperson Stephanie Salinas Garcia said the towers remained “accessible by motor vehicle and on foot through a trail at the park” and that “the tram has been used to transport equipment as well.”
Technicians who maintain the television broadcast towers agree the mountain is accessible by a vehicle – a four-wheel drive vehicle that will only take you halfway up. Then its “another hour, hour-and-a-half difficult walk” up to the mountain top, according to a technician with KFOX Channel 14 who makes that hike every time he has to go to work. The technician declined to be identified for the story.
Elias Ventanilla, chief engineer with KVIA Channel 7, said his primary concern was the time it takes to reach the towers when emergency maintenance is needed.
“That is where our communication equipment is and without having access to the tram, we have to hike up there,” he said. “It takes us longer to restore things. Just getting up there, it takes some planning, especially if it’s at night. There is no lighting on the path. You have to take your light. There is the potential for injury on any type of hike.”
El Paso television station managers are also troubled by the lack of access to the towers.
“We have massive concerns. You can’t properly service (the communication towers),” said KVIA-TV general manager Kevin Lovell. “We couldn’t get accurate electricity meter readings for a long time. Now we have to go up there and snap photos and deliver them to the electric company. That kind of thing is totally untenable, and we have been going at least three years.”
He added: “One of our primary duties is to distribute the emergency alert, and if the electricity goes down on the mountain, which it does on occasion, then we cannot restore electricity. It is very hard to get up there. You literally have to climb up the side of the mountain.”
David Candelaria, vice president and general manager for KTSM-TV, also has concerns about the stability of the emergency broadcast signal during an unforeseen technical glitch or a power outage.
“We hope that at this point that nothing drastic happens,” he said. “If you need to replace an antenna or a generator or anything like that, it has to be through helicopter and that adds a tremendous expense and burden on everybody.
“Unfortunately, that is where we’re at right now. I think if we all pull together and put some pressure on the tram people that we can get something done.”
Pizorno said his greatest preoccupation is the possible lapse in government communication that exists if the towers experience a problem. “This is like officers communicating with each other and communicating with command. Right now, the only way we will know if anything has gone wrong, is if it goes wrong,” he said.
“The biggest takeaway is that this is not just a tram for tourism. This is not a tram that is willy-nilly, some frivolous spending, for a tram that people will use to look at the vistas off the mountain,” he said. “The big takeaway is the need for access to these towers, which provides a national communication interest for both the country and the state.”
Rep. White said he is working with the El Paso delegation to find ways to secure the total $35 million in funding required for the full tram upgrade.
