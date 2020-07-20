Brig. Gen. David Trybula, commander of White Sands Missile Range, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Prosser, right, cut the cake to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the range during a small ceremony in front of Headquarters Building 100. Located about an hour’s drive north of El Paso, White Sands is the largest U.S. military installation, the birthplace of America’s missile and space activity and was the site of the first detonation of a nuclear device in 1945. ‘WSMR was integral to the testing of the Apollo missions, hosted the landing of the space shuttle at the White Sands Space Harbor and continues to test the Commercial Crew Transport that will ferry astronauts to the international space station and return them to WSMR,’ Trybula said.
