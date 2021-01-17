Last year was a banner year for alcohol consumption, but that enthusiasm largely did not occur in neighborhood bars, which saw business plummet due to the pandemic.
Tax revenue collected from mixed beverages sold at bars and restaurants in El Paso County dropped in 2020, reflecting the pandemic-related closures that disrupted business for establishments across the world.
In 2020, El Paso bars and restaurants paid the state of Texas more than $84.6 million in mixed beverage sales taxes, according to an analysis of state data by El Paso Inc. That number is down from 2019, when bars paid the state nearly $131 million in mixed beverage sales taxes.
The totals also reflect the ways in which local bars were impacted by pandemic-related closures and capacity caps on customers, month to month.
Colby Shannon, owner of Gringo Theory in Far East El Paso, said 2020 was a tough year for bars because of closures, paying extra to open as a restaurant, capacity caps and curfews.
he patio bar was among the 10 bars that sold the most mixed beverages.
“I can’t believe we’re top anything in 2020. It was a rough year,” Shannon said. “It was just a year that we had to kind of pivot and overcome the adversity of everything while still maintaining the business. It definitely wasn’t a normal operating year.”
The mixed beverage gross receipts database is kept by the Texas Comptroller and includes totals for each month of the year. Included in the totals are beer, wine, liquor and cover charge tax receipts.
The tax rate, set by the state, is at 6.7%. The data does not include food sales but are considered a good indicator of the establishments that are the busiest.
El Paso County bars started 2020 off strong. The highest-earning month for bars was February, when they paid $14.6 million in mixed beverage taxes to the state.
In the first couple weeks of March, before closures really got underway and before bars were prohibited from opening, local venues paid almost $8 million in mixed beverage taxes.
But business bottomed out in April, when bars in El Paso County and the rest of the state were largely closed. In April 2020, bars paid about $396,651 in mixed beverage taxes.
The amount of mixed beverage taxes paid in the county remained above $3 million after April and peaked at $9.2 million in September.
But reported sales again toppled in December, when only about $438,037 in mixed beverage taxes were paid, according to the database.
El Paso and the region were also coming off a surge of new COVID-19 positive cases that peaked toward the end of 2020.
In August, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission allowed bars to operate as restaurants while still allowing alcohol sales.
But not all bars have kitchens, food trucks, or the money to pursue that venture, and bars operating as restaurants are still subjected to local and state COVID protocols.
Since at least October, restaurants in El Paso County were not allowed to operate past 10 p.m., according to rules set out by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.
As of December, restaurants and bars operating as restaurants are allowed to stay open until the time designated on their business permits.
The state database does not include sales from liquor stores or local breweries, many of which cannot offer in-person dining or sipping in the same manner as bars.
Of the top 10 venues that paid the most in mixed beverage taxes this year, only three were locally owned bars, a shift from previous years when local hotspots usually dominate the top 10. The rest were state or national chains with locations in El Paso, including Kona Grill, Topgolf and Twin Peaks.
Shannon said that although everyone has been impacted, larger chains are able to keep more money reserved for emergencies.
“It’s something where I did feel like we were targeted,” Shannon said. “Gringo Theory is a huge place, and a majority of our square footage is outdoors.
“We’ve always maintained a very safe environment. I’m just a small business, and corporate chains are able to be funded and have more money put away to hold through the rough months.
But I see it as a blessing, the food truck thing. If it wasn’t for that we’d still be closed.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
