A permanent memorial honoring the 22 individuals who were murdered at the Cielo Vista Walmart on Aug. 3 was unveiled Saturday, Nov. 23.
The “Grand Candela” is a 30-foot structure and is mostly gold, with 22 individual arcs that make up the one pillar. It shines gold and lights up when the sun goes down.
The candela is Walmart’s monument to the victims. The wall of flowers, balloons, signs, candles and other tributes that grew around the perimeter of the Cielo Vista Walmart was moved to nearby Ponder Park.
The structure is near the Walmart parking lot where the mass shooting unfolded, a constant reminder of what happened there and of what El Pasoans have tried to do to begin healing.