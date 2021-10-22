Editor’s note: In this occasional feature, El Paso Inc. catches up with people who have made a mark in business, nonprofits, government, the arts or sports in the borderland and answers the question: Where are they now?
Silvestre Reyes, the former Border Patrol sector chief and eight-term congressman who transformed enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border, says his favorite title these days is grandpa.
He particularly enjoys taking his grandkids sightseeing and fishing on an RV he bought four years ago.
Reyes, who spent 26 years as a Border Patrol agent, was the architect of Operation Hold the Line and a 16-year member of congress. He narrowly lost his congressional seat to Beto O’Rourke in 2012 despite receiving endorsements from presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
Since his political retirement, Reyes has remained active as a consultant for border security and spends time with his eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, he said.
He is also working on two writing projects. One is an upcoming book on his life and experiences “just to make sure that the ones who like to revise history don’t take credit for what I did,” he said. The other, closer to his heart, is collaborating with his children to write a book about the accomplishments of his wife, Carolina Reyes, who died last month.
“She always put everything else ahead of her – she put her kids ahead, she put me ahead, El Paso, Fort Bliss, everything came before her,” Reyes said. “We want to write something in terms of what an amazing woman she was, what an amazing mother, and such an amazing partner to me.”
Reyes is never far from the world of politics or border issues, and he says he stays in contact with political colleagues with whom he has built lifelong friendships.
Born into the hands of a midwife in the small rural community of Canutillo in the fall of 1944, Reyes grew into a talented athlete on football, baseball and track fields. He attended the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Texas at El Paso, then known as Texas Western College, before serving more than a year as a helicopter crew chief in Vietnam.
Coming back to El Paso, he started on a career with the U.S. Border Patrol that would take him upward through its ranks, and ultimately to chief of the El Paso sector.
Started by Reyes in 1993, Operation Hold the Line stationed every available Border Patrol agent in the sector along the 20 miles or so of border shared by El Paso and Juárez.
“I moved all my assets up on the border, so we went from a strategy of arresting to a strategy of preventing them from entering, and it worked,” he said. “It worked because it backed them up on the Mexican side, and Mexico then had to help us manage the border by actively removing the immigrants from the Mexican side of the river, back to their home country.”
The wall of agents lined up against the border, continuously day and night, riled many immigrant activists, but Reyes – who said he was hired specifically to fix the problem of rampant border patrol agents roving El Paso neighborhoods and schools – said his priority was protecting U.S. residents from the dangers of crossing migrants and agents overstepping their bounds.
“All of a sudden, all the immigrant activity was gone,” he said. “We went from being an agency that was blamed for being part of the problem to being supported by the people that lived in neighborhoods along the border highway.”
With national media covering the dramatic changes along the El Paso border, and Reyes’ model beginning to be incorporated throughout the entire U.S.-Mexico border, his popularity was high enough to catch the attention of El Paso’s political sector.
“I was on track to retire, and the business community asked me to run for Congress” he said, and in 1997 he won the District 16 congressional race.
Reyes said people supported his campaign because he was bringing a new style of politics to the region and not afraid to buck the system.
“Before, if somebody said it can’t be done, the thing to do was to throw your hands up and say, ‘Okay, it can't be done.’ And people were tired of that attitude, so they supported me,” he said.
El Paso Inc. spoke with Reyes recently, here are excerpts of that conversation.
Q: How do you spend your days?
I have some consulting contracts that I work on. I’m doing some writing. I’ve been consulting on border issues and have been working with a couple of partners who have invented an electronic system for the ports of entry.
We’ve been working on that for the last seven years. It is an intellectual property system, so we are not ready to make it public. These partners are from the Rio Grande Valley and two are from Mexico City. They are businesspeople. Two of them are very knowledgeable about inspection systems.
Q: What do you think about the national politics right now, specifically about the Trump movement?
It is a mess, and I am happy not to be involved with that. I’m glad I’m not in Congress for all this. It’s one of the most unfortunate things that has ever happened to our political system. It is a tragic situation for our country and democracy. As far as Trump, I did not support him.
Q: You were a helicopter crew chief in Vietnam. What are your memories of that?
You were going into combat, especially when you were a helicopter crew chief. That was one of the most prone to be a casualty because you were in combat literally every day. It took the Army about 30 days to finally send me to my duty post in Vietnam, and I wound up in the DMZ and that meant you had more action then probably any place else. I was there for 13 months.
We flew every day, combat support missions. We mostly supported the Marine Corps because that’s where one of the Marine expeditionary forces was assigned.
Q: How did you end up working for the Border Patrol?
I came home from Vietnam, and I took all the federal tests that were available. I took the tests for the post office, the DEA, which back then was called the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, the U.S. Customs, the Border Patrol.
Border Patrol was just the first agency to call me for an interview. I passed the interview and physical exam. In June of ’69 I was at the U.S. Border Patrol Academy down in south Texas.
Q: What was that like?
After Vietnam, it was a breeze.
Q: When did you first start with the Border Patrol?
I started my Border Patrol career on June 19 of 1969. I was stationed in Del Rio, Texas, where I spent the next five years. I left Del Rio for a position here in El Paso five years later.
Q: Was the Border Patrol different then?
We didn’t have access to the kind of equipment that they have today. We had just a limited amount of radio communications, just walkie-talkies. You were expected to go to work with a partner and pretty much be on your own.
Q: Was migration different then?
Yes, we did not have to contend with family units. Also, back then we had Cubans coming through Del Rio. They would enter into Mexico and go to certain points, and Del Rio was one of those points. Then the Cuban network would facilitate their travel to places like Miami, New York, those places where they had established populations. That was the forbearer of the exodus from Central America, which happened in the early to mid ’80s, which also included Haitians.
Q: So when you saw the situation in Del Rio recently, you are very familiar with that area. Do you know that spot where the Haitian migrants were?
Yes, it’s right in the downtown area of Del Rio, under the bridge. I worked that area all the time. Back then there was a bridge, but it wasn’t built out how it is today. It was just a two-lane bridge, one going into Mexico and one coming back from Mexico.
Q: How were you selected as sector chief for El Paso?
I was selected for chief in McAllen, I’m going to say in June of ’84. That's where I spent the next nine years. And that’s when the El Paso sector was totally out of control with illegal crossings here. It was the second busiest section for illegals crossing the border. So the chief retired, and they knew that I had done a good job in the Rio Grande Valley so they moved me here. That’s when I did Hold the Line.
Q: So the Hold the Line strategy, that was first tried in the Rio Grande Valley?
Yes, that’s where I came up with that strategy. The biggest difference was I did not have the number of agents that I needed to do it on my own (in the Rio Grande Valley). So I wrote a plan where they brought in between 200 and 250 agents on detail, and we put them on the line.
Q: With Hold the Line, Mexico was forced to remove migrants from their side of the border?
Yes. That’s what they should have been doing all along, which was helping us manage the border.
Q: Where did the name Hold the Line come from?
We launched it first as Operation Blockade, but I changed the name because it offended Mexico. I said, if that’s the problem, then I’ll just change it to Hold the Line.
Q: So changing the strategy from arresting to deterring has been effective?
Yes, they actually changed the strategy across the whole border.
Q: Because of Hold the Line?
Yes, because of the success that we had here. We went from arresting to deterring. It totally changed the way that the Border Patrol was looked upon and the impact that it had on communities like that one along Border Highway. Those poor people could not leave lawn chairs out, they could not leave hoses out, they could not leave anything of any value outside because they would be stolen overnight.
Q: Do you think it’s still a successful model to be using?
Yes. We have had countries that had border issues come here and look at our model and try to understand the shift in strategy, and the impact that it had on the community. So it changed not just our strategy but also the strategy in places like Israel and in the Arab countries around it.
Q: With the situation at Del Rio recently, with agents confronting migrants on the border how they did, some argue the deterrence strategy precipitates those encounters and is not working. Would you disagree with that?
I would like to have somebody explain to me how that is possible. If deterrence leads to that kind of a problem, well then tell me how it does.
If we were doing deterrence, those people would have never had access to that bridge. And those people would not be able to go back and forth to buy food and supplies. It is nonsense. I think whoever thinks that is the reason we have situations like Del Rio is just disconnected from reality.
Q: What was the border situation like when you first became sector chief in El Paso?
If you remember, Bowie High School had a lawsuit against the border patrol, and we settled that. That was under the old chief, where the agents were running to the school, chasing migrants on the school grounds, doing the kinds of things that created stress. That's when Paul Strelzin stood up and said no more. We do not want the Border Patrol interfering with educating our kids. So when I got here, I stopped that policy, and that problem went away.
Q: Did you ever have a conversation with Paul Strelzin, the principal of Bowie High School back then?
Many times. First of all, he was right. We had no business running through the hallways where teachers, students and administrators had to deal with armed agents running through the hallways and looking into the classrooms. That was totally out of control and very ineffective.
So I said, yes you’re right, that policy is changed and we settled the lawsuit out of court. Of course, when we did Hold the Line that stopped the immigrants from coming across that school, which is right there on the border. So it was an interesting time. We were in the wrong, we admitted it, and we did things to solve the problem.
Q: Why did you decide there was a need for a deterrence strategy like Hold the Line?
In the Rio Grande Valley at the time, instead of having males coming in to work, there were whole family units coming in. They were just giving themselves up, and we had to contend with a population that was not afraid of the Border Patrol. They wanted to be apprehended and they wanted to go before an immigration judge because they were fleeing a bad situation in Central America.
They were trying to build a better life, but they were doing it by violating our immigration laws. And we saw that we could not detain all these people. This was everything from newborn babies all the way to family units that were trying to get away from the border and into the United States. So that's when I decided, well everything that we traditionally would do and have done has failed, so let's try some innovative thinking.
Q: When you first ran for Congress, there was a protest outside of the El Paso Times building because the newspaper had endorsed you and not Jose Luis Sanchez, your opponent. What are your thoughts on that?
I do remember there was a demonstration in front of the El Paso Times. It was organized by the Democratic Party of El Paso, who were always suspicious that I was not a Democrat even though I had always voted in Democratic primaries and that was a history of our family.
Q: Did your relationship with the Democratic party improve?
Once we got over the primary, then it was improved, except for some very hardcore, ultra-liberal progressive Democrats.
Q: How did you get along with Eliot Shapleigh, who was a state senator, and his network?
We didn’t.
Q: What were the differences between the camps?
The difference is that they supported Jose Luis Sanchez and Ron Coleman, and did not support me. I was willing to move on, and they weren’t, and I didn’t care. I did everything that I was supposed to do. I raised money for the party, I supported other candidates, and pretty quickly people came around and said, “You know what? This new thinking is working for us.” And it was.
Q: Did the relationship with Eliot Shapliegh get better?
I’m not his favorite person today, and he’s not my favorite person today.
Q: Has the Republican Party changed since you were in Congress?
Dramatically. It’s pretty obvious when you have the minority leader, McConnell, gleefully trying to sabotage the leadership of the president and the Democratic leadership of House and Senate.
As far as I’m concerned, there is not a more tragic situation than trying to undermine the success of our nation. Just based on what happened on Jan 6, you have elected members of Congress and Senate that, from everything that I have seen, read and looked at, there are active traitors in both the House and Senate that are Republicans, including the past president, Trump.”
Q: What do you feel were your top accomplishments as a congressman?
I got to do everything that I promised I would do for El Paso, including turning Fort Bliss completely around from being on the hit list for BRAC, to gaining the most of any facility in the country. So that was a huge turnaround for a community. And that led to massive growth for El Paso that we have today. My last project was getting the new Beaumont hospital funded over a billion dollars.
I was the chairman of a major committee (the Select Committee on Intelligence) for four years, which gave me incredible influence. I was able to get the International Boundary and Water Commission funded in excess of $200 million when they had been getting three or four million dollars a year forever. With the stimulus package, I was able to get the top two or three projects in the country funded and done here at Fort Bliss. We tripled or quadrupled the size of Fort Bliss. Transportation money came in that lasted for years. I brought money in for the area of intelligence for UTEP.
I helped Diana Natalicio make UTEP a tier one research university. During a time where cartels were running amok, we were still the safest city in the country. There are a lot of things.”
Q: What other congressional accomplishments are you proud of?
For those 16 years I was in Congress, Natalicio and I jointly hosted a national security conference here at Fort Bliss where I brought in all the experts in different areas of expertise in international diplomacy, to the latest technology in terms of intelligence and biometrics, everything it all came here.
That was for 16 years. And when somebody else took it over that is the first thing that went. That was useless Beto O’Rourke.
Q: You don’t have any admiration for O’Rourke?
Tell me, what has he done? He ran for president and that was a total disaster.
Q: What are your memories of Diana Natalicio, the former president of UTEP who died in September?
She was a fantastic lady who was unafraid. She may have been 5 foot 3, but in the world of academia and education, and thinking out of the box, and supporting projects and programs that were good for UTEP and El Paso, she was a giant. She was an amazing woman.
