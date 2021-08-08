Editor’s note: This is the first installment of a feature that will appear semi-regularly in El Paso Inc. For more details, read the editor’s column on page 7A.
When Eliot Shapleigh stepped off the Texas Senate stage in early 2011, he was uncharacteristically vague about his reasons for not seeking reelection and about his future in politics.
“I’ve done what I came to do,” Shapleigh said at the time, and then gave a forecast, which was intriguing but equally unclear: “Other public service may lie ahead.”
He never sought public office again. But from his 1997 Texas Senate election to his retirement in 2011, he was the political architect and frontman for a swath of populist campaigns that riled the Texas status quo.
His official Senate biography describes him as a “lawyer, businessman and civic activist” but his 14 years serving El Pasoans in District 29 – often as a scathing critic of Republican initiatives – distinguished Shapleigh as the standard-bearer for the ambitious branch of El Paso’s progressive politicians.
In this era of deepened political strife between the two major parties, Shapleigh, now more than a decade retired, is in the throes of the “other public service” that awaited him – supporter, advisor and advocate for El Paso Democrats grappling with Republicans in an increasingly bitter high-stakes political fight.
“Just today I wrote checks to all the state representatives up in D.C. from El Paso,” Shapleigh said in a recent interview, emphasizing that he “absolutely supports” the 57 Democratic Texas House members who fled to Washington, D.C., in July in a controversial maneuver to block the Republican majority from passing sweeping elections bills.
Shapleigh, 68, is familiar with that strategy. In the summer of 2003, he was one of 11 Democrats who fled to New Mexico to deny a quorum needed for the Senate to approve a controversial redistricting bill.
The lessons, today or yesterday, he believes are the same: El Paso is a Democratic bastion in a Republican state, and it needs political volleys of every sort to defend its historically underserved population.
Shapleigh was the first politician to give credence to parents’ concerns in 2010 that the El Paso Independent School District was boosting its mandated test scores by forcing low-performing students out of school, and it was primarily through his efforts that the scandal was revealed.
He also pushed hard for the creation of the El Paso County Ethics Commission as the FBI’s huge public corruption investigation unfolded more than a decade ago.
“We signed a pledge up on Tom Lea Park on Rim Road to make it crystal clear we were coming after crooked politicians,” Shapleigh said.
He was instrumental in legislation that facilitated the opening of the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine, and he pushed for the closing of the ASARCO copper smelter. He also co-founded Community Scholars – a leadership program for high school sophomores, juniors and college students that researches a variety of El Paso’s public policy issues.
His political resume earned him the stature of an elder statesman, and it’s a position he utilizes to identify people he thinks would be good elected officials and to provide advice on public service for El Paso.
He advises about 25 elected officials now, including 10 officeholders in El Paso in state, county and city positions, as well as “people that want to run for the school board.”
“I only give money to people in El Paso because I want my money to be used for the betterment of El Paso,” he said.
Among the El Pasoans he advises is U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, who he considers “the best congressperson we have ever had – and please quote me on that.”
Here are some questions and answers with Shapleigh:
Q: What do you look for in the people you support for elected office in El Paso?
The question I always ask is: “What are you going to do? What is your vision for El Paso and the region?” What I want is a sustained 10-year vision. I want something like a medical campus that will transform El Paso. I want to know what they are going to do to keep young people in El Paso.
Q: How about former Texas congressman and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke. Do you speak with him?
All the time. … He is a very thoughtful, very active person. He connects with a broad range of people. He especially attracts young people. I knew he would make a mark. I had no idea he would run for president.
Q: Do you think former President Trump will run for president again?
Yes.
Q: Do you think Democrats are doing enough right now to battle Trumpism?
We will beat Trump in 2024. What I worry about is losing the house and senate.
Q: What are your thoughts on the immigration situation on the southern border?
For years the U.S. has not had an effective long-term vision for immigration. What I would do is to take the Canadian model and restructure it for our immigration system.
Q: We’ve talked a bit about why you did not seek reelection in 2010, and I want to make sure I understand. You felt the amount of time you needed to raise money and all the things that come with being a political candidate took you away from the issues you felt were important? That your impact could be greater working directly with people?
That’s exactly right. My highest and best use with my remaining days on the planet was to stay here to encourage great community leaders who are honest to run for public office, whether it be school board or president of the United States, and back them all the way. I could have more impact in El Paso working with leaders. I could do the things I wanted to do.
Q: Would you ever return to public office?
What is important to me is my wife, my kids and my grandkids. I love El Paso, and I try in every way I can to help our community. What is important is effective, visionary leaders who have no fear, so I go to find those people and support them.
