Where are they now? Former El Paso Electric CEO Mary Kipp

About a month after coming on board to lead a large energy company near Seattle, former El Pasoan Mary Kipp was at a meeting with a couple of tech heavyweights who told her something that baffled her.
“It was late February early March 2020, and in that meeting, the CEO of Starbucks and the president of Microsoft, Brad Smith, started telling us that we were going to have to send our workforces home because of this thing called COVID,” she recalled. “I thought it was crazy.”
The tech leaders, she said, had already experienced the virus response in China and Italy, and were forecasting, accurately it turns out, that the United States would soon be in the same situation.
“I had not been CEO very long,” Kipp said. “I thought these people at my new company are going to think, ‘Who is this person who comes from El Paso and then tells all of her workers to go home?’”
But her instinct to “always put safety first” and her confidence in “people who are talking from actual experience … and who are willing to share it with the rest of us” led her to a big decision.
“We were the first utility in the country to send our workforce home,” she said.
Kipp, who joined Puget Sound Energy as president in August 2019 and became its CEO in January 2020, is accustomed to being at the forefront, of moving quickly and doing things first.
That’s how she made a name for herself in El Paso.
Kipp became president of El Paso Electric in 2014, and in 2015 she became its CEO. She was the first woman to hold those titles, and the youngest person to have achieved either.
Kipp joined the utility in 2007 and rose through a variety of leadership positions, including general counsel.
“I started getting more and more responsibility, and next thing I knew, I was CEO,” Kipp said in a Zoom interview from her home in Seattle. “I did not set out to become CEO; I just set out to do the work that I love, and I try to make a difference. It doesn’t always work out, but you have fun on the journey.
She’s from Lordsburg, New Mexico, but was born in El Paso – because “there were no hospitals where I lived in New Mexico,” she explained – and she went to high school in Colorado.
Kipp then earned a bachelor’s degree from Williams College and a law degree from the University of Texas School of Law. She is an alumnus of Exeter College, Oxford University.
She now leads Puget Sound Energy, a 145-year-old energy company based in Bellevue, Washington. With more than 3,000 employees, it provides energy to 1.2 million customers and 900,000 purchasers of natural gas.
“I came here because I have long been a proponent of needing to do something about climate change, and I want to be part of the solution,” Kipp said. “I like a challenge, and this is a big challenge.”
Her days are spent between her office in Bellevue and her houseboat on Lake Union, at the center of Seattle.
“It is technically a floating home. I am hooked up to city sewer, electrical, the internet, all of that,” she said. “I have a rooftop deck with beautiful views of downtown Seattle and the Space Needle. I have a little boat that I can go out on the lake or even take it out to Puget Sound, which is really fun.”
But her mind, she said, is focused on the energy industry, how it should adapt to the evolving needs of the consumer, and – above all – its impact on the environment.
“Climate change is about as big of a problem as we have right now,” she said. “One of my frustrations currently is that there is an us-and-them attitude, but what it really takes is collaboration. We are just going to have to get some trust for each other and have real discussions about things because there is not one simple solution to get there – that actually will allow people to continue to have energy and live comfortably.
“We have to think it through. And that’s why I’m doing this work.”
El Paso remains a place of warm recollection for her.
“I miss my friends, and the sun,” she said, adding that the town “is very special with very special people.”
“And the ones who haven’t come to visit me, I want to encourage them to come,” she said. “I also just want them to know that sometimes when you are in a place you forget what is special about it. So I just want to make sure they take a minute to celebrate El Paso.
“Also, if there is anything I can do to help them with connections up here, I would love to do that. I think we have some really great opportunities for work to be done between El Paso and Seattle.”
Q: You grew up in New Mexico, on a property without power, off the grid. And you now work as a leader in the energy industry. That’s quite a contrast.
We had a house out on the ranch where we stayed a lot of the time, and we also had a house in town, in Lordsburg. When we were in Lordsburg, we were on the grid, but we spent most of our time at the ranch and, yes, that was off the grid. We had a generator, and that was our only source of electricity. Sometimes it was hard to get the generators started, but it seemed to work pretty well.
It made me really appreciate the value of reliable power. When you don’t have it, you begin to understand how valuable it is.
Q: How did that type of upbringing affect you?
Being off the grid, it really led to spending a lot of time outdoors. My dad, and my whole family, was very conscious of taking care of the planet. My dad was an environmentalist before we really knew that term. We were taught a lot of respect for nature, and for animals.
We learned, and I think this is a generational thing, that we were really good at entertaining ourselves. And we were avid, avid readers. We read a lot. And I really think that is part of what makes me who I am today. It is just reading and curiosity and trying to get as much information as I can.
Q: Do you still find the time to read now, and what do you read?
Yes. I am reading a very good book right now, which I am reading because of my son’s school. It is called Homegoing. It is by an African-American woman. It’s an epic history told through slavery and racism against African-Americans, and it is a really powerful book.
If I get interested in one topic, I can delve really deeply into it. Like right now, I am very interested in birds, so I am reading this (laughs and holds up a book on birds). I live in a houseboat, and I love it. In the winter there are all kinds of birds around. It’s a really fun thing to do, and I never thought I would be that person – maybe that’s a sign of getting old, right?
My son and I like looking at the birds, and their different habits. It has been really fun.
Q: You can live anywhere you want, why a houseboat?
I have a good friend from college, and he and his husband have lived on a houseboat since 1994 and they are raising three children on it. When I was looking at coming up here, I was looking at houses and, coming from the desert, we wanted something where we could see the water.
But if you want privacy, don’t live on a houseboat because your neighbors are right next to you on your dock. But it was so fun during early COVID because of the sense of community.
When you live on the dock with people, and when we could not do other things to socialize, then someone would put a movie up on their house with a projector and everybody would sit out in their kayaks to watch it. We would social distance and have a soda and a glass of wine and watch the movie.
I have a neighbor who he and his wife literally sailed around the world. He’s a retired airline pilot and they sailed around the world for 13 years. Can you imagine how fun that would be?
Q: What have some surprises been about your new CEO position?
Bellevue has seen a lot of growth in tech, so there are lots and lots of tech companies. Across the courtyard from me is Amazon, across the street is Microsoft. And Amazon is building towers in Bellevue, and the place is growing like mad.
Definitely one of the things that I learned coming out here is that I did not realize how many tech companies there were here. So many of them are headquartered here, including Amazon and Microsoft. Starbucks is also headquartered here. The CEO of Starbucks went to New Mexico State, by the way.
Q: How long were you CEO before COVID-19 hit?
I actually became CEO on Jan. 4, and I think it was March 4 that we sent everybody home. I had only been in the seat a couple of months.
Q: How did that impact the operations of your company?
For us at PSE, we had not had a lot of remote work before, like a lot of utilities. But we had really good tech people, and they set it up immediately so that was pretty flawless.
A lot of people were losing their jobs, a lot of people were struggling, so we wanted to try to find ways to help them. So we actually put a moratorium on disconnections very early and we said, you know what? We are not cutting anyone off if you can’t pay your bill right now. Then later the governor actually did that statewide.
The other thing we were able to do is that we always have had a fund that we used to help low-income people pay their bills, so we were actually able to expand it to people who had been impacted by COVID. And so we put millions and millions of dollars in to help people pay their bills.
Q: In what other ways has COVID-19 affected the energy sector?
In a positive sense, it has shown the energy sector that we can work in different ways. Utilities tend to be kind of stodgy; they are not always the most forward-looking. In some things we are, like we have been looking at carbon reduction for a long time. But now we are going to be able to have people working in more flexible ways. That will be really critical.
I look at myself as a single mother. Sometimes it is a challenge. Thankfully my son is in high school so that makes it a little bit easier. But it is not easy for everyone to be in the office all the time, and not all jobs require being in the office all the time.
Here is also a perfect way to reduce commutes. I will be going into my office probably later today for a bit just because I have a meeting. And then I will probably go, in the future, go in three days a week and try to work remotely two days a week.
Seattle is a very expensive place to live, and it is hard for some of our folks to live close to work. So I think that is going to enable people to live a little bit further out and maybe have a little bit better houses, bigger yards, and maybe be in places where they feel like they have a better quality of life.
I am not a believer, however, in working remotely all the time. It is really important to have culture – to have positive interactions. It’s nice to actually be in person with people and have those interactions. That’s where ideas of genius come from – just people sitting around and talking.
Q: What do you see in the future of the energy industry?
We are definitely going green. Some of us are going to go faster than others. One of the reasons I took this job is because Washington has, even compared to California, the most aggressive climate goals in the country. When I came here, we had what was called the Clean Energy Transformation Act, which requires us to be out of coal by 2025, carbon-neutral by 2030 and completely green by 2045.
It is not going to be in terms of just large renewable generation sites, which obviously there will be. We are also going to be looking at the more traditional techniques that people don’t talk about as much, like energy efficiency.
We are also getting to where we have a much smarter distribution grid and will be transferring energy back and forth between our customers and us, and even our customers with each other. It is going to be a really exciting time.
Q: How does nuclear energy fit into all this?
Nuclear is really interesting. At PSE, we do not have anything nuclear. We have hydro, gas, a little bit of coal, which we are getting rid of, and we have a lot of wind. We are the fourth largest supporter of wind in the country.
Historically, the Pacific Northwest has not liked nuclear, but that is starting to change a little bit. Personally, I am a believer in nuclear because it is dispatchable and zero-carbon. So like Palo Verde, which El Paso Electric owns part of, is a great resource.
What is happening now is people are looking at small modular reactors. Bill Gates has a company called TerraPower, for example, and he is looking at making smaller nuclear plants that actually use up a lot more of the fuel in the rods, so you don’t have the issue of the storage of the spent fuel. You are starting to hear the dialogue shift a little bit on this, and I think people are getting a little bit more trusting of nuclear.
You don’t think about that as being environmentally sensitive, but it is the one type of dispatchable power that we have that we can do on a large scale and that is zero-carbon. It has the waste issue, but people are finding new ways to deal with that.
Q: Is there much discussion of El Paso where you are?
The first time I talked to (president of Microsoft) Brad Smith a few years ago, he had just spent time in El Paso. We talked about El Paso for about 45 minutes.
I love my friends in El Paso, and I miss El Paso. In fact, I had six of my women friends from El Paso come stay with me in the houseboat a few months ago, and we had such a good time.
I am always trying to find ways that I can try to make connections between here and El Paso. I have seven or eight really good friends, like my best friend ever, who lives in El Paso and I talk to regularly.
Q: You’d like to facilitate professional relationships between Seattle and El Paso?
Definitely. El Paso has some really smart people. It’s a really good tech town. And I think that, from a business perspective, there is a lot to be done. And there’s a nonstop flight on Alaska Airlines – who knew?
