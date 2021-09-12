Within the lore of the Mexican American is the term “Chicano.”
Its origin is elusive – residing somewhere in history as an indigenous derivative of the word “Mexicano” – but its place in the identity of the borderland people has endured as an expression of defiance, cultural pride and political affirmation.
In recent years a phrase has surfaced that captures the essence of this ideology: “One is born a Mexican American, but one chooses to be a Chicano.” If these are the words that serve as Chicano’s banner statement, then the holder of that banner is the artist who gifted those words to the movement: Gaspar Enriquez.
Born in Segundo Barrio in 1942, raised in El Centro de El Paso, and living between the Chicano meccas of Los Angeles and El Paso, Enriquez has defined the artistic era of “Pachuquismo,” that fusion of cholo, pachuco and “tirilones” – the holy trifecta of Latino old school.
“Each generation borrowed a little bit from the previous generation,” said Enriquez, recounting the evolution of his art, which is known internationally for its portrayal of borderland swagger in acrylic, airbrushed portraits of steely-eyed Chicano youths and images of the cultural pageantry of the border.
In 1968 he started teaching art at Bowie High School and spent 34 years showing many disadvantaged youths an appreciation for fine arts, often using his students as the subjects of his art pieces.
“The circumstances came up that I went to Bowie. I wanted to help students succeed in whatever they wanted to do, and at the same time I was doing my artwork and sending my work out throughout the country for exhibitions and competitions,” he said. “That’s how my name got out there because I would send my work out to different places in the country.”
With a degree in art education from the University of Texas at El Paso and master’s in metals from New Mexico State University, Enriquez is a 2015 member of the Distinguished Alumni of UTEP, the 2016 Segundo Barrio Person of the Year, and recipient of the 2003 McDonald’s Hispanos Triunfadores award in arts and entertainment.
Enriquez’ work is displayed in some of the country’s most prestigious art venues, including the collections at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and Tucson Museum of Art.
Enriquez retired in 2002, after the death of his wife, Anne Garcia-Enriquez, who died from cancer that year.
Since then, he has been focused on painting “and producing art.”
He has opened a gallery in San Elizario, which is open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and his work is also shown on his website at GasparEnriquez.com.
El Paso Inc. spoke with Enriquez recently, here are excerpts of that conversation.
Q: What’s one of your earliest art memories?
It was a school competition, a Christmas decoration competition. I think it was fifth grade, my teacher knew I could draw well, so she asked me to do some window decorations for the auditorium for a competition. We won that competition. That’s when I became a professional – she gave me a dollar for doing that, a dollar and a Hershey bar. My class also got Hershey bars, so boy they were happy.
Q: Do you remember what you drew?
I drew angels floating around doing different things. It was a big window, and it was in sections and in each little section of the window there was a different angel. It was with color pencils.
Q: What about high school?
I had a choice of going to Bowie or Jefferson. Bowie was closer, however the gangs in my neighborhood were enemies of the gangs in Segundo Barrio. I thought I would be beat up every day I went out there, so I went to Jefferson.
I was taking a lot of art classes in high school. But at the time, I got discouraged with art. The instructors were really not interested in teaching. They were interested in something else – a paycheck, something like that. I got discouraged, and I started taking classes in mechanical drawing. This really helped me a lot.
After that I wanted to become an architect, but that didn’t happen. What happened is that during my senior year, I went to Ysleta High School, and I wound up graduating from Ysleta. That is where I met my late wife. I graduated in ’61 or ’60.
Q: After you graduated, what happened?
I moved to California after graduation. I was 18. My aunt took me out there to find work because there were better-paying jobs over there. I stayed there for about five years.
Q: What type of work did you do?
I worked at a hardware store. I worked at a restaurant washing dishes, and then I got a job at a defense plant as a laborer.
Then from there, I worked myself up to machinist and was making pretty good money. But then I saw that some people who were working there, they had 20 years and were getting ready to retire. But they got laid off or fired so they wouldn’t have to pay them their pension. I saw that and thought that I had better go to school, so I started at East LA Junior College.
Q: How was that?
It was just the basics. I took a lot of math classes because of my job being a machinist, you need a lot of math.
Math in high school was not exactly my favorite class, but when I went to East LA Junior College, it became my favorite class because I had a terrific instructor.
Q: How is the El Paso art scene different today from when you retired in 2002? Has it matured? Shifted?
It hasn’t changed much. There’s still not enough support by the community. I only know of the Carol J. Macguire Foundation and the city MCAD arts funding projects. We do have a few venues that pop up, but those don’t last long due to a lack of support from the community.
Of course, this also has to do with the pandemic. And, we do have more young artists being more active and coming up with new projects.
Q: What potential do you see in San Elizario as an arts and cultural center?
We are trying very hard to get people to become more acquainted with San Elizario as a historic community and also as an arts community. We just need more help from the city, county, community and the media.
Q: What is the perception of arts in El Paso now? Are Latino and El Paso artists more respected or are they too often overlooked?
We do have more Latino artists because of our demographic. But it’s not that they are overlooked because they are Latino, it’s just the arts are generally overlooked.
Q: How much do you paint these days? What do you paint?
I don’t paint every day, but when I paint, I paint almost all day and sometimes into the night, especially when I have a commission. I have to finish before the deadline. I have lots of painting I want to do, and they are paintings I want to paint unless I have a commission.
Q: What fills your days?
I have more than enough art projects to do. I have an art center to take care of and old historic buildings I have restored. These need a lot of maintenance. And there’s always the unexpected to take care of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.