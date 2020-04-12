As millions of Americans file for unemployment during the COVID-19 economic shutdown, landlords and commercial real estate companies in El Paso are trying to figure out how to work with tenants to keep the rent coming in.
Some commercial tenants have sent letters informing landlords and property managers of their intent to not pay rent during the COVID-19 closures.
Centergy Retail, which manages the Fountains at Farah on the Eastside, has received several letters from tenants asking for rent deferral or abatement, said William Kell, vice president of Franklin Mountain Management.
“We have to meet our obligations, and therefore we cannot abate rent,” Kell said. “If someone can’t pay it, they can’t pay it. We will work with them, once this crisis passes, to figure out a way for them to catch up on the rent.”
Kell said Franklin Mountain Management is encouraging tenants to take part in the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program and is also helping tenants fill out forms and applications.
Under the Paycheck Protection Program, smaller businesses can apply for low-interest loans with the possibility of forgiveness to put toward things like rent, payroll and utilities.
There are also real estate companies working on a case-by-case basis to assist commercial tenants who can’t pay rent due to the forced closures of some “nonessential” businesses by city and county orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Bob Ayoub of Mimco, one of the city’s major retail developers, said the company is helping tenants as the needs arise.
“Everyone is feeling their way and trying to figure out how to work through it through the next month,” Ayoub said. “Nobody has a roadmap. This is very new territory for everybody.”
Ayoub said a high percentage of Mimco’s tenants are retail. He also said some of their tenants, including places like grocery stores and Dollar General stores are doing OK during the COVID-19 closures. These types of businesses have been deemed essential.
Ayoub and his colleagues are also working from home now, and he said the transition has been difficult, but it’s happening.
“It’s going to be a long month,” Ayoub said. “For me to be stuck in the house and trying to function at home online, when that’s not anything I’ve ever done, is difficult.”
Impacts from the COVID-19 economic shutdown won’t lift as soon as the shutdown lifts. Businesses and analysts are bracing for a rippling impact that could last years after the shutdown is over.
Stan Okies, a partner at Consultants of Real Estate LLC, said the brokerage company has been hearing from tenants who can’t pay rent. He said CORE’s tenants have the opportunity to defer rent but still pay common area maintenance fees.
“We’ve asked tenants to pay those expenses, in other cases we’ve asked tenants to pay expenses and maybe a percentage of the rent,” Okies said, adding that there will also be effects on the real estate market even after the closures are over.
He said he’s had properties this month that have received seven offers, a number that sounds more common for population boom cities like Austin. But, he added, some of the offers are coming in below what the sellers owe, and some deals are falling apart.
One of the offer terminations, Okies said, “was a direct result of the COVID-19 issue and the concern of the buyer that they may need their funds and cash. They felt their supply chain might be drying up, concerned they might not be able to pay. They were doing extremely well.”
Okies said homes and properties are still being sold but that some sellers and buyers might be waiting for things to start getting back to some semblance of normal.
“If it’s taking place here, it’s a microcosm of what’s taking place across the country,” Okies said. “Some are saying they may be willing to agree to a lower sales price, others say they might wait till all this is over and the economy is back on at least somewhat of an even footing, then they’ll consider different offers.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.