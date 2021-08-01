The famous “weather flame” atop the landmark Blue Flame building was rekindled Tuesday and is once again a nightly guide to the weather for El Pasoans – and a beacon to HOME.
The 21-foot steel and plexiglass flame, erected by El Paso Natural Gas Co. in 1955 to “give people a sign as to what the weather was going to be,” had been dark and the building vacant for a couple of decades.
At a ceremony Tuesday to mark the return of the beacon, the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso also celebrated the grand opening of the renovated tower at 304 Texas Ave. and introduced the authority’s new name: HOME, an acronym for Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
The largest developer of affordable housing in Texas, HOME provides housing to more than 40,000 residents in the El Paso region.
Speakers at the ceremony included HOME chief executive Gerald Cichon and El Paso businessman Paul Foster, who sold the 18-story high-rise to the housing authority in 2017.
In 2018, the National Park Service approved the building’s nomination to the National Register of Historic Places, making its restoration eligible for more than $16 million through the Federal Historic Preservation Tax Incentives program.
The housing authority says it also tapped low-income housing tax credits and private financing to complete the $36 million redevelopment of the modernist skyscraper into 120 low-income apartments, as well as retail and office space.
The weather flame’s 5,385 LED lights are new, but it will use the same color code to tell the weather as it did when it was first built, according to a news release.
The gas company, which built the tower as its headquarters, provided a verse to help El Pasoans remember the meaning of the flame’s signals: “When the flame is blue, no change is due; when the flame is red, warmer weather’s ahead; when the flame is gold, cooler weather foretold; a flickering flame means wind, snow or rain.”
Originally, the flame was turned on by an operator who called the National Weather Service for the forecast every night. Now, the lighting system is automated and gathers the forecast through the AccuWeather app.
