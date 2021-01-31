The state Legislature is in session and, some would say –jokingly, of course – that for 140 days, every Texan is in peril.
But this is a year like no other, with COVID-19 driving huge concerns about public health, schools, teachers and students. There are worries about businesses keeping their doors open. And local governments are anxious about providing adequate services.
According to El Paso’s legislative priority list approved by City Council last October while Dee Margo was mayor, the city is asking El Paso’s state legislators to draft a bill that would let the city raise its sales tax from 1.5% to 2%.
That would boost the city’s overall sales tax rate from 8.25% to 8.75%. But such a bill would have to be written, find sponsors and win approval in the Texas House and Senate. Then it would it would have to win support of local voters in an election. Those are all big ifs.
An 8.75% overall sales tax rate would be higher than the state now allows and the highest in Texas. While half a percent may not sound like much of an increase, it is.
It would give the city twice what it now raises from sales taxes in a typical year. An extra $50 million or so could be put to vital uses, and might even allow the city to lower property taxes, City Manager Tommy Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said the city is trying to pick up a half-cent in sales tax that went to the county decades ago when the city could have claimed it, but didn’t.
“The city has been lacking in funds for all those years, and that has impacted the city not only on the way streets are done, but the way public safety has not had the funding needed for equipment replacement, and a lot of the facilities the city has not had enough money for,” he said.
That income, Gonzalez said, might allow the city to reduce property taxes and go without selling bonds to finance the kinds of major city projects that were on the ballot in the 2012 quality of life bond election. It might also allow the city to recover faster from the pandemic’s financial effects.
“I would say our No. 1 priority is addressing the health needs of our community and the pandemic,” he said.
El Paso state Sen. César Blanco, who served three terms in the Texas House before running for Senate District 29 last November, said he is generally supportive of the city’s legislative agenda. But he balked at the idea of fighting for the sales tax proposal.
“I don’t think it’s actually a top priority on the agenda,” he said. “Some of the priorities that are listed are the defense economic adjustments, assistance grants, funding for the Wyler Aerial Tramway.”
The city is also asking El Paso legislators to oppose any legislation that might hurt the city’s ability to compete for conventions, sporting events or corporate relocations, or that negatively affects the city’s ability to use existing economic development tools, including property tax abatements, reinvestment zones or Chapter 380 economic development agreements.
El Paso legislators said the atmosphere in the state capitol is likely to be highly political this session, as it was two years ago, and not friendly to the ability of cities to run their own affairs, especially when it comes to taxes.
“There has been a very pronounced push back against local governments and what kind of ordinances they can enact and funding priorities, compounded by the fact that we’re in a pandemic,” said state Rep. Joe Moody, who represents House District 78. “I would say the opposition we’ve seen in the past has not gone away.”
For example, there is a proposal to prevent cities from using public money to pay for lobbyists who provide expertise and strategic advice to cities that may be far from Austin and the state’s political scene.
Even El Paso’s Eighth Court of Appeals is at risk because Republican state leaders are pushing a bill to reduce the number of appeals courts across the state from 14 to seven or less in order, apparently, to elect fewer liberal Democratic judges. Legislative analysts say the bill has support from the House leadership.
“It would dilute El Paso’s ability to vote for their appellate justices,” said Blanco. “If districts are realigned, people would literally have to drive hundreds of miles to have their day in court.”
He said he doesn’t understand why Republican leaders are pushing the bill, especially now. “The last time I checked, every seat on the state Supreme Court and the Court of Criminal Appeals is occupied by a Republican,” Blanco said.
This is also a year for redistricting everything, from the state Senate and House to county commissioner precincts. Redistricting will be delayed because of issues related to national census figures that have not been resolved.
Asked about the long-sought establishment of a law school in El Paso, Blanco said the entire legislative delegation supports the idea, but suggested that this may not be the year to ask for the public funding.
“Much like the medical school and the dental school, it takes time, and the timing has to be right,” Blanco said. “I think one day, that dream will be realized. We just have to stay on it and wait for the right opportunity.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.