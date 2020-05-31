Some changes to school calendars could be coming in the fall as districts try to maximize learning time and accommodate a variety of scenarios brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
And as district leaders try to get a better understanding of how to prepare for reopening, parents are also being asked to share their input for what needs to happen to move forward safely.
Xavier De La Torre, superintendent of Ysleta Independent School District, said administrators are working on a plan for an intercessional, or year-round, school calendar. That would bump up the first day of school from late August to Aug. 3.
The plan first needs to be approved by the YISD board.
“Everyone knows what their role and responsibility is in developing these plans,” De La Torre said. “We really can’t commit to any one of them till we get further information from the state, the Texas Education Agency and even here locally. A lot is predicated on the time when we decide to open the school year.”
Even with more businesses and services reopening, it’s not guaranteed that everyone will feel safe going out just yet. De La Torre said he expects there will be parents in the fall who will still not feel ready to send their children back to school.
Because of that, De La Torre said district officials are working on a number of different learning scenarios, including distance learning if closures return down the road and hybrid models that would involve some combination of online and in-class instruction.
He said some parents and employees may not feel comfortable getting back into the physical classroom in August, and if there are too many leaning that way, the district is also developing plans for continuing the distance learning that has been in place since late March.
“The hard work isn’t so much deciding when you’ll open; it’s what happens during an instructional day, what it looks like at an elementary, middle and high school, with all the extracurricular that students and parents look forward to,” De La Torre said.
But in trying to come up with a hybrid learning model for students both in the classroom and at home, De La Torre said the district is still waiting to learn whether TEA Commissioner Mike Morath will waive certain requirements school districts must follow to receive funding.
In Texas, schools are in part funded by average daily attendance, based on the number of students physically in the classroom every day.
“It would be very difficult to keep attendance or record the number of instructional minutes a student and teacher are engaged if a student is receiving instruction online,” De La Torre said. “You would have the discrepancy between students who are obviously in front of a teacher all day, because they’re attending school, and those students who are asked to work independently at home but with no real way to monitor how much time they spend on school work.”
De La Torre said an earlier start to the school year could offset some of the learning loss from students being out of the classroom since spring break.
While educators have stepped up the creativity and connection to stay in touch with students, not all families have the capabilities to do so. There are gaps in connectivity, resources and services that make it extra hard for a child to get connected.
“It affects those students who have the least amount of resources at home – our Tier 3 students. It adversely impacts second language learners and students with special needs,” De La Torre said. “Our neediest students are seeing their largest learning loss across the country.”
The El Paso Independent School District is also exploring options for reopening schools in the fall. The district is also moving forward with outdoor graduation ceremonies, starting June 29.
Freddy Klayel-Avalos, the District 6 trustee for EPISD, said the board has not yet been given specifics about the district’s plans for reopening in the fall, but that trustees will discuss it at the June 9 meeting.
“We’re considering the year-round schedule as well in preparation for school to begin,” Klayel-Avalos said. “We’ve also been cleaning our buses, lockers and facilities since spring break essentially. We feel confident that by the time we reopen we’ll have a plan to maintain that level of cleanliness.”
Klayel-Avalos is also a parent in EPISD, with two children at Hornedo Middle School. He said he’d be comfortable with protocols like mask requirements for students and increased sanitization practices.
“Something like having less kids in the classroom to make sure we have six feet of space might not be feasible,” Klayel-Avalos said. “It would mean we have to have more classrooms, and it’s not economically feasible for all schools. I’d be a proponent of reasonable ideas, but anything beyond that, we’d need to decide as a community and as a board.”
Both EPISD and YISD have sent surveys to parents soliciting input on reopening schools in the fall. De La Torre said he expects the board to make a decision on the calendar no later than mid-June.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 105.
