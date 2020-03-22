Step 1: All residents should stay home whenever possible and monitor themselves for flu-like symptoms. This includes cough, fever and shortness of breath. If a combination of all three symptoms does not improve over the course of 72 hours or worsens, they should contact their health care provider.
Step 2: If a resident has all these symptoms AND has traveled outside of the El Paso region or if they have had close contact with someone who is a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19, they should contact their health care provider immediately.
Step 3: The health care provider will assess the patient who is seeking care and should rule out other causes of symptoms, including allergies and the common cold. Additionally, patients must provide proof of being negative for influenza and strep throat.
Step 4: After the health care provider rules out other sources of illness, they should contact the Department of Public Health Epidemiology Program for triage, based on the Texas Department of State Health Services guidelines.
Step 5: If approved by the public health epidemiologist, the health care provider will receive a “test number” from the epidemiology team. Using proper personal protective equipment the provider will collect and submit two upper respiratory samples, plus a third lower respiratory sample if possible.
Step 6: The health care provider will then notify the Department of Public Health Laboratory prior to submitting the sample to the lab. While awaiting results, it is important to have the patient self-quarantine at home if they are discharged from care.
Step 7: Once the samples have been analyzed, the results will be sent to the health care provider to notify the patient. Positive results will trigger an epidemiological investigation by the Department of Public Health.
Source: City of El Paso
