Two observations about the migrant issue based on recent visits.
First, what has happened to the border wall that President Trump promised would be built and paid for by Mexico?
As an example, take a look at the area west of El Paso and Juárez and between the Santa Teresa border crossing and Mt. Cristo Rey. We were astonished back at Easter to see that the wall actually ended in that area. At that time, it was the now-disbanded militia that was watching and reporting crossings to Customs and Border Protection when people came across.
On a later trip, a dozen young migrants came running across and by my car. A CBP officer told me that they had sensors at that opening so they could quickly spot those entering illegally. At the same time, a family in Anapra told me that migrants show up every night, ignore the gap with its sensors and quickly surge over the wall with ladders.
In other words, nothing was working.
When I visited on Oct. 18, however, there were at least 40 Mexican soldiers at the gap and along the wall where the migrants had previously been crossing with ladders. The two soldiers I talked to were from Veracruz. They had no idea how long they would be stationed in Juárez and stuck with this boring task, but they were convinced that they were stopping anyone from crossing.
Maybe this will work. Maybe Trump was right. Maybe Mexico has, in effect, built and paid for a wall as Trump claimed it would but with soldiers rather than steel and concrete barriers.
There is a cost, however. Thirteen police officers were killed in an ambush in Michoacán on Oct. 14. And on Thursday, cartel gunmen overwhelmed 35 soldiers and police in Culiacán and forced them to release Ovidio Guzmán, El Chapo’s son. Would these atrocities have been possible if Mexican soldiers hadn’t been diverted to the border?
The second issue is the migrants themselves. Where have they gone?
For some weeks now, the extraordinary program put together by the city of Deming, New Mexico, has been empty. When I last visited, volunteers were ready to assist, cots were in neat rows, and the storeroom was full of blankets, clothing and hygienic items. On the walls, there were large welcoming banners in Spanish, Portuguese and English.
In July, Deming City Manager Aaron Sera told me the goal was to be “the model shelter in the Southwest border.” Now it is empty. Why? Because of Trump’s cruel “Remain in Mexico” policy.
Historically, migrants coming to the U.S. were allowed to stay in the U.S. with family members or sponsors until their actual judicial hearing. When this process was in effect, CBP would bring many of the migrants to shelters like Deming’s. They would be given a medical check-up and then volunteers would arrange transportation for them to go to family members or sponsors.
A very high percentage of those released into the U.S. showed up for their hearings.
“Remain in Mexico” now forces them to return to Mexico to await their hearings. This means thousands of migrants who were exercising their legal right to apply for asylum are jammed into border towns like Juárez. There are some shelters but not nearly enough for everyone.
So a problem that was highly visible and controversial has disappeared. Or has it?
Recently, I went to the Juárez side of the international bridge and saw some 200 migrants from the very dangerous Mexican state of Michoacán. For two weeks, they had been living on the sidewalk that flanks a narrow street that leads to the bridge, using thin foam pads and some blankets. Sheets of plastic had been draped above them for protection from the rain. What do they do all day? How are they fed? What about bathrooms?
It is an inhuman way to live, especially for little children.
Look at the contrast. Earlier this year, there were about 200 migrants in Deming, safe and treated with care. Now that facility is empty and there are 200 migrants living on the sidewalk in Juárez. (There are many more in the Chamizal Park, but I haven’t yet had a chance to visit there.)
Not only are these conditions squalid, but life in Juárez is still dangerous. In the first six months of 2019, there were twice as many homicides in Juárez as the combined total for the two much larger cities of Chicago and New York.
President Trump has waged war on migrants and he has won this battle, as well as the one regarding the wall. Migrants are now dispersed in Juárez, a city that few press or politicians want to visit.
Who is going to report on what is happening to them? This may become a hidden chapter in American history, but it’s a shameful one.
Yes, border controls are essential, but unless the conditions of violence, corruption and poverty are alleviated in the Central American countries people are fleeing from, the walls that separate us will continue to be breached, and the misery will continue.
Morgan Smith lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico and travels to the border at least monthly to document conditions there. He can be reached at Morgan-smith@comcast.net.