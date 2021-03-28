“Stuff happens when you’re building a $100 million building,” WestStar Bank President Rick Francis said when asked about the burst pipe on top that rained thousands of gallons inside the 20-floor WestStar Tower nearing completion Downtown.
El Paso Inc. was told recently that the accident would delay completion of Downtown’s first new business high-rise in decades by as much as six months and that the cost of the damage was more than $500,000.
Francis wouldn’t confirm the cost, except to say it’s fully covered by insurance, and he was unsure of the delay attributable to what might be called the “WestStar Shower,” which occurred about a month ago.
“I can’t really comment on how long the delay is going to be,” he said. “I don’t think we know at this point.”
The original move-in date for the 300,000-square-foot building was sometime in the first quarter of this year.
“Now, we’re looking at the end of the second quarter or the beginning of the third,” Francis said. “All of the issues have been pretty much mitigated, and you can see the exterior of the building is getting close.
“They’re trying to get things buttoned up so we can have a separate set of subcontractors do the interior finish-outs, which are underway as we speak.”
The world’s year-long COVID-19 pandemic seems to have changed just about everything and raised questions about the future of everything else – including the need for downtown office towers now that so many people have become comfortable working at home.
“It is a discussion that’s taking place across America and around the world these days,” Francis said. “The reality is I can tell you at WestStar, there are some business models that lend themselves to a distributed work at home-type environment.
“The same thing is taking place with us. We saw productivities at the bank drop pretty significantly when we stationed a lot of people at home. So we are anxious to get people back to the office.”
But one thing COVID doubts have not affected is the success of the tower. From an occupancy standpoint, it’s all booked up.
“So far, we’ve sold all the floors except one,” Francis said. “We have condoed the building, so every floor we sold to the user of that floor.
“The bank took four floors and Hunt took three floors. Windstar LPG has a floor and Lane Gaddy has a floor. So those floors were all called for early.”
But, he said, they held out one floor in case some of those who took a floor need a little more.
“So we have this one flex floor,” he said. “As we get down the path to the degree that the existing tenants don’t need that space, we have a list of people we are talking to right now about the possibility of leasing space on that floor.
“That’s how the plan is, and we’re very pleased with how it is leased up and sold. That’s kind of where we are with it.
“The building is financially successful, and it is a testament that the El Paso economy is good and growing. We’re able to put this space to use and recreate a lot more dynamic Downtown because there’s going to be a lot more bodies here to support the restaurants and other activities.”
