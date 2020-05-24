A big steel beam was lifted into place on Thursday, marking a construction milestone for WestStar Tower, which, when finished, will be the tallest building in El Paso.
The 20-story office tower is expected to open early next year at Mesa and Missouri streets in Downtown El Paso.
“This project is part of a whole revitalization of Downtown El Paso, and it’s great to see the progress that continues to be made, even while we live and work through some difficult times,” Josh Hunt, executive vice president of Hunt Companies, said in a news release.
The signing took place over several hours so participants could follow social distancing guidelines.
At 313 feet and 6 inches, the tower will include 264,000 square feet of Class AA office space, 12,000 square feet of ground-level office and retail space, and 850 parking spaces, according to a news release.
WestStar Tower will serve as the corporate headquarters of Hunt Companies and WestStar Bank, which will employ a total of about 400 employees in the building.
“This day is significant for all of El Paso as we continue the renaissance of Downtown,” said Rick Francis, CEO of WestStar Bank, in a statement. “This state-of-the-art commercial building will not only change the landscape of El Paso but also set before us a path to the future for residents, visitors and businesses in the borderplex region.”
See time-lapse video of the tower’s construction at WestStarTower.com.
