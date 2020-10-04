Left: Windstar LPG, an El Paso-based supplier of propane and refined fuels to Mexico, has purchased the 16th floor of WestStar Tower, the 20-story building set to open early next year in Downtown El Paso. ‘We have strong ties to the sister cities of El Paso and Juárez,’ Windstar CEO Marco Zaragoza said in a news release. ‘This is our home and the home of our companies, and now it makes us very proud to call WestStar Tower at Hunt Plaza the home for Windstar.’ WestStar Tower’s other tenants include Hub International, W Silver Recycling and Corralito Restaurant, as well as WestStar Bank and Hunt Companies, which are developing the tower.

