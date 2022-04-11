David Osborn, president and CEO of WestStar, speaks at the United Way Young Leaders Society’s 11th Wine & Wisdom speaker and networking event. More than 50 young El Pasoans attended the event, held March 31 at the new WestStar Tower in Downtown. Osborn spoke on the topic of leadership. The United Way Young Leaders Society is a group of young professionals that host networking, volunteering and leadership events.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.