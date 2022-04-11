David Osborn, president and CEO of WestStar, speaks at the United Way Young Leaders Society’s 11th Wine & Wisdom speaker and networking event. More than 50 young El Pasoans attended the event, held March 31 at the new WestStar Tower in Downtown. Osborn spoke on the topic of leadership. The United Way Young Leaders Society is a group of young professionals that host networking, volunteering and leadership events.
WestStar chief speaks to United Way young leaders
