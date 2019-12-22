WestStar Bank, a locally owned community bank with assets of $1.9 billion, has extended its partnership with the Sun Bowl Association as the title sponsor of the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. Sun Bowl officials and bank executives, including David Osborn, Barry Kobren, Bernie Olivas and Raymond Baer, pictured above, made the announcement on Monday at halftime during the basketball game between UTEP and North Carolina A&T. The contract was extended through 2022. ‘We’re committed to being associated with many of El Paso’s traditions that have become a part of the fabric of our region,’ said David Osborn, president of WestStar Bank. ‘For many, this tournament is that – a holiday tradition – and we’re happy to be able to connect with our local community in this way.’
