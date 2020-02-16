Western Technical College on Tuesday presented an oversized check for $250,000 to El Paso Children’s to support the hospital’s rehabilitative gymnasium, which will be named for the college.
“As Western Technical College celebrates its 50th year in business, we will continue to conduct outreach programs in our community,” the college’s chief executive, Brad Kuykendall, said in a news release.
The funds will help grow pediatric services at the hospital, which opened on Valentine’s Day in 2012.
“We thank you for helping ensure our young patients don’t have to leave home to receive medical care elsewhere,” said the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation’s new executive director, Estela Casas.