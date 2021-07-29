DU0A3090.jpg
The famous "weather flame" atop the historic Blue Flame building in Downtown El Paso was reignited Tuesday night.
 
The high-rise, including the 21-foot steel and plexiglass flame, were restored by the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso, which purchased the long-vacant building in 2017.
 
At a ceremony Tuesday, the housing authority marked the grand opening of the building  which now has 120 low-income apartments, offices and retail space  and celebrated its new name: HOME, an acronym for Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.

