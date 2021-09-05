After becoming America’s third most productive food bank, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger has had to close three of its satellite centers for lack of helping hands.
And the situation is about to get worse.
When the COVID-19 pandemic gripped El Paso last year, many of the volunteers that El Pasoans Fighting Hunger relied on quit out of a concern for their safety.
But Workforce Solutions Borderplex supplied 60 workers and the food bank got 90 National Guard troops, 60 AmeriCorps fellows and others from El Paso’s Get Shift Done effort.
“They have all left us now, with the exception of our AmeriCorps fellows who’ve been cut from 60 to 20, and we’re down to our last 45 National Guard soldiers. But they’ll be gone by Sept. 23,” said Susan Goodell, CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger.
“We’re in trouble,” she said. “We either need volunteers or the funds to hire more people to do distributions.
“We’ve always had 150 to 200 people with these various groups to help us, and now we’re going to go down to 20.”
Inside the food bank’s warehouse in the Lower Valley at 9541 Plaza Circle, it is no small operation. Vast amounts of food comes in tractor-trailers in large containers that have to be broken down into individual portions and then distributed to people and satellite food pantries.
The biggest hit came when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Aug. 24 that he was reassigning the Texas National Guard troops working at El Paso’s food bank and others across the state to the Southern border.
“The Texas National Guard is playing an unprecedented role to secure the border because of the unprecedented refusal of the federal government to fulfill its obligations under federal law,” Abbott said in a news release.
El Paso’s six state legislators appealed to the governor to reconsider his decision because of the impact it would have on the distribution of food in El Paso.
“That means hundreds if not thousands of border families could lose their access to food,” their letter said. Abbott did not reply.
Goodell took over El Paso’s small food bank operation in January 2018 after serving as CEO of the Global Fund for Children in Washington, D.C., for three years and the Forgotten Harvest food bank in Detroit, Michigan, where she spent 13 years.
Since she joined El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, the food bank has gone from 139th in the nation to third-largest this year, behind Los Angeles and Houston in terms of the level of food distributions.
She rattles off the numbers easily.
“El Pasoans Fighting Hunger took in and distributed 32.5 million pounds of food in 2019, 138 million pounds 2020 and 81 million pounds in the first half of this year when people were losing their jobs and incomes in El Paso and around the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Through most of the pandemic, we have been a hunger-free community, which is unheard of,” Goodell said. “But with these closures, that will end.”
On Monday, Aug. 30, the food bank closed its Westside operation at Doniphan and Thorn. Before that, the distribution sites in at the city’s Northeast recreation center and in Horizon City were shut down for lack of personnel to distribute food.
“It’s all about volunteers or the money to hire staff,” Goodell said. “Those are our two solutions.”
Just as always last Tuesday, cars started lining up in the morning before distributions began.
The line of cars seemed shorter than at times in the past, but soon, there were hundreds in a line stretching more than half a mile from the sprawling food bank warehouse on Plaza Circle to the intersection of Pan American Drive and Loop 375 and down the frontage road.
One of those waiting in line was Mary Lucero, an unemployed home health care worker whose little terrier was fiercely defending their territory from the back seat of the car.
Lucero said she used to work regularly, going to people’s homes to take care of elderly clients, but business has dried up because “people are scared of COVID.”
Now she’s on food stamps that don’t go far enough.
“I live in Ysleta, and I come here once a week,” she said. “Sometimes, they give out dog food, and I’m so happy because I don’t have money to buy him anything.
“I wouldn’t know where else to go if they closed. It’s going to be hard because a lot of people depend on them.”
A few cars down was Luis Flores, an El Paso Lyft employee who said he comes to the food bank because his hours have been cut along with his pay.
He didn’t like hearing that the governor has reassigned the National Guard members who’ve been working at the food bank.
“They should take care of the people first before they do the immigrant thing,” Flores said.
A little further down was Humberto Reyes in the car with his 80-year-old mother, Tina, who said they are 80% dependent on the food bank “because I don’t get food stamps.”
“They say I get too much, $800 a month on disability. I was a diesel mechanic,” Reyes said.
Down the line were Nicholas Luevano, an older man behind the wheel who said he has a bad back and can’t work, and a younger Manlio Ladron de Guevara who said he’s an Uber and Lyft driver “but fewer people need rides these days.”
“We really need this place,” he said.
