Wayne Thornton retires ‘nice as rice and mellow as Jell-O’

After 43 years with the city of El Paso’s Parks and Recreation Department, Wayne Thornton retired Saturday, Feb. 22, a legend to many for his decades of dedication, energy and guidance on behalf of the city’s youth.
But even on leaving, he’s still talking up the place.
“This is the biggest year in the history of the department,” Thornton said. “We have four new rec centers that will be done for summer, four water parks, one huge natatorium that’s bigger than the one on the Westside.
“Those waterparks are a huge investment in the quality of life of our city, and the recreation centers we’re opening will also have a senior component and libraries in them.”
Thornton grew up on Fort Bliss where his father was stationed, and attended Burges High School.
“I loved basketball, but I could never make the school team,” he said. “I always got cut. My name was always on the list.
“I decided I was going to make a difference for those that did not make the team to still have a chance to wear a uniform of some type.”
He began coaching women’s intramural basketball at UTEP and then moved over to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department in 1978, where he started at Lincoln Recreation Center under the Spaghetti Bowl and stayed for 28 years.
“I knew coaching was not my forte and that I could reach more lives through Parks and Recreation,” he said.
And he has.
He’s served on many boards, from the YWCA to the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers and he was president of the Sun Bowl Association.
But, he said, the single biggest thing he was probably ever part of was the Junior League’s Midnight Basketball program, which he helped start in 1994 at a time when El Paso had big problems with street gangs, gunfights at night and drive-by shootings by day.
“It was horrible, and the women of the Junior League took a big risk by taking that program on,” he said. “They researched it for a year before we started by talking people in San Antonio and Chicago where they had similar programs.
“We had kids playing in the league that couldn’t play a lick of basketball. They were terrible. But they could open your locked car door in three seconds.”
Midnight Basketball caught on, taking hundreds of young men off the streets at night for practice and for weekend games during the trouble times between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.
The practice sessions and games were the hook for the important piece of the program. A condition of their participation in the games was their attendance at Saturday morning workshops.
“Those workshops helped them find jobs, and we had speakers come and talk to them about life and how to stay out of trouble,” Thornton said. “We even had prisoners from La Tuna come in and talk about the mistakes they made in their own lives and urging them to make changes in their choices.”
Midnight Basketball ran from 1994 until 2003, by which time the Police Department had a handle on the sharply declining rate of gang violence.
Times have changed, and El Paso is not the city it was in the ‘90s, but Thornton said, “There will always be a need to help our troubled youth.
“I think there are many community groups and organizations that have stepped up to help our youth at an early age to teach them about life lessons.”
Julie Kallman, one of the Junior League leaders who got Midnight Basketball started, describes Thornton as “an El Paso hero, a local icon and always a selfless volunteer trying to help make somebody’s life a little richer.”
“He was the one who helped a bunch of women develop that basketball league,” she said. “Without him, it would not have happened.”
She estimates that the program involved 2,000 young men.
One of them was Daniel Cruz, who’s now 45, works for an insurance company and has both of his two daughters involved in basketball leagues in El Paso.
“Midnight Basketball definitely helped me out a lot when I was 16 and 17 – the age when everybody was out having a blast,” Cruz said. “I was a troubled teen who would sneak out of the house at night and drink and do rebellious things – before Midnight Basketball.
“He really affected my life, and I can’t thank him enough. I am where I am, and I can honestly say Wayne Thornton was the sparkplug for me in the direction I went in.”
For his part, Thornton said, he’ll still be out there as a retiree, volunteering in the community and helping members of his own family.
And, of course, staying “nice as rice and mellow as Jell-O,” as he likes to say.
